Southampton in talks with Adam Lallana over shock return after promotion to Premier League

Southampton are in talks with Adam Lallana over a stunning return to the club following Premier League promotion and becoming their first arrival of the summer a decade after leaving St Mary’s.

Lallana, 36, was spotted in the Royal Box at Wembley when Saints defeated Leeds United in the Championship play-off final. It is understood he is in the frame to come back to the club where he came through the ranks as a youngster.

His deal at Brighton, where he has been for four years, expires next month and he can join another club as a free agent.

Saints’ promotion triggered a £20 million obligation to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City, while Lallana would be a fresh signing although still a familiar face after his history at the club.

Lallana made his England debut while at Southampton when he was called up by Roy Hodgson in 2013, before earning a move to Liverpool in a deal worth £25million. He will bring a wealth of experience back with him to the south-coast, having won the Premier League and Champions League while on Merseyside.

He was an unused sub in the 2019 Champions League final, then the following season made 22 appearances in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp’s team finally won the title. He left as a free transfer after the title win and has been at Brighton since, helping them qualify for Europe.

A return to the top flight meant a second promotion to the Premier League in a row for Harwood-Bellis, after he went up with Burnley a year ago but did not stay at Turf Moor.

“It’s surreal, both in completely different ways, I couldn’t have asked for much better,” he said. “Last year was so special, with a special football club that I loved to bits. This year is exactly the same, with a little more edge because I know I’m here to stay.”

