Southam-Hales signs new one-year deal at Stockport

Macauley Southam-Hales made 24 appearances for the club in 2023-24 [Rex Features]

Stockport County defender Macauley Southam-Hales has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the League Two title winners.

The 28-year-old joined from Fleetwood Town in 2020 and has since won two promotions with the club.

Last season he made 24 appearances but his current season was cut short due to a knee injury sustained in February.

“I said at the time everyone was gutted when Macca picked up his injury, a long-term injury at a point where his contract ended at the end of the season," boss Dave Challinor said.

“He’s been an integral part of the club and team for the last few years and this contract extension shows an appreciation of that and his value within our group.

"The club have been great in looking after him and giving him the opportunity to get himself back fit, which could be anywhere up to maybe Christmas."