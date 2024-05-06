South Charlotte road closed for Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Drivers should be prepared for traffic delays in south Charlotte during the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Gleneagles Road is closed between Park Road and Quail Hollow Road starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

The road will remain closed for the rest of the tournament, which ends on May 12.

