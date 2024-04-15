South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso selected No. 3 by the Chicago Sky in 2024 WNBA draft

South Carolina women's basketball center Kamilla Cardoso was selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday.

The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 pick, where she joins last year's first overall pick and South Carolina star Aliyah Boston.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso led the Gamecocks to the national championship on April 7, defeating No. 1 Iowa and Clark to help coach Dawn Staley win her third title at South Carolina. Cardoso averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. She won the national title game's Most Valuable Player award with 15 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Staley, assistant coaches Lisa Boyer, Winston Gandy and Jolette Law in addition to Cardoso's mother and sister were all at the draft to support Cardoso.

Cardoso was the only member of South Carolina's 2024 graduating class to enter the WNBA draft.

Cardoso is from Montes Claros, Brazil, and came to the United States in when she was 15 to pursue a basketball career. She attended Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and committed to Syracuse where she played her freshman season before transferring to South Carolina in 2021.

