South Carolina vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

South Carolina vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: South Carolina (3-2), Tennessee (3-2)

South Carolina vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The offense was supposed to be a work in progress this season, and that’s been the case over the last four games – all against FBS teams. The defense, though, has been terrific.

Struggling against Georgia is struggling against Georgia – whatever. Everyone is going to have a problem with the Dawgs. The D was able to hold down a dangerous East Carolina offense and slowed down Kentucky and Troy to a dead stop.

The Gamecocks have allowed more than 17 points just once.

They’re coming up with tons of takeaways – 14 on the year with two or more in every game – but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee isn’t turning the ball over.

The Vols are getting stronger and stronger as the season has gone on, and that includes being sharper offensively. They didn’t give the ball away in the road games against Florida and Missouri, and the offense went off last week with 683 yards in the 62-24 win over the Tigers.

QB Hendon Hooker was brilliant against Mizzou – hitting 79% of his passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns with close to 12 yards per throw and rushing for 80 yards and a score – and freshman Tiyon Evans ripped off 156 yards and three scores.

South Carolina might be playing some D, but it doesn’t have the O to keep up if the Vols go off.

What’s Going To Happen

It took a while for the Tennessee coaching staff to get there, but Hooker was and is the best quarterback on the roster. Now it’s all paying off in a big way.

The South Carolina defense really is that good, and the offense will try to grind things down to a halt. That won’t be enough.

Tennessee will move the ball enough to get by, the run defense that only allowed more than 100 yards once – in the loss to Florida – will hold firm, and it’ll be a key fourth win with Ole Miss, at Alabama, at Kentucky, and Georgia up next.

South Carolina vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 31, South Carolina 20

Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

