South Carolina expected to hire former Georgia OC

The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to hire former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator James Coley as their wide receivers coach. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made some adjustments to his staff after the Gamecocks had a disappointing 5-7 season.

Coley previously coached at Georgia from 2016-2019 during the Kirby Smart era. Coley coached with Shane Beamer from 2016-2017 at Georgia. Coley served a variety of roles on the Georgia offensive coaching staff. Most notably, he was Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019.

Coley joined the Texas A&M Aggies coaching staff in 2020 under Jimbo Fisher. He coached wide receivers and tight ends during his time with the Aggies.

South Carolina tight ends coach Jody Wright has been named as the head coach at Murray State, so South Carolina still has to make another coaching staff change.

Georgia football is not scheduled to play against James Coley and South Carolina in 2024. The last time Georgia and South Carolina did not play each other was in 1991.

