South Carolina adds two major transfers

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added two major transfers in former Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner.

Entering the 2021 college football season, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Lincoln Riley went on to bench Rattler following some inconsistent performances. Rattler entered the transfer portal following Oklahoma’s defeat against Oklahoma State in the season-finale.

Let’s dive deeper into South Carolina’s two new transfers and how they will impact the SEC East:

Quarterback Spencer Rattler

Former Oklahoma Sooners star Spencer Rattler brings experience and talent to the South Carolina quarterback room. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler is a much better option at quarterback for South Carolina. The Gamecocks started graduate assistant Zeb Noland at quarterback to begin the 2021 college football season.

Now, South Carolina will have a much more talented Spencer Rattler, who has 49 total touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 4,595 passing yards in his career. Rattler, a former five-star recruit, will be in a less quarterback-friendly situation with the Gamecocks, but will be in a wide-open SEC East division behind annual favorite Georgia.

Tight end Austin Stogner

Former Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner has 47 receptions, 654 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in his career. Stogner gives Spencer Rattler a familiar target and has two years of remaining eligibility.

Window of opportunity for Shane Beamer, Gamecocks

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer helped the Gamecocks finish 6-6 in 2021. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina has a chance to continue their positive momentum in 2021 under head coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks shouldn’t be expected to compete with Georgia, but they are projected to battle for second in the SEC East with Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Florida.

Additionally, the Gamecocks have a shot to make up ground in-state. Clemson has dominated South Carolina for about a decade. The Tigers lost their defensive and offensive coordinator this offseason and will not be able to recruit as many elite players as a result.

