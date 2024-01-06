This South Bend native is part of the college football national championship Monday

Shaq Vann slept 50 minutes Wednesday night, which barely qualifies as a nap for most people.

“It’s all going to be worth it,” Vann said.

It will be if Washington wins Monday night.

The South Bend Adams alum is an offensive assistant coach for the Huskies, who are facing Michigan in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday in Houston. A victory would give Washington its first title since 1991, five years before Vann was born.

“It’s honestly unbelievable,” Vann said. “Words can’t explain it. A kid from South Bend, Indiana, coming all the way over here to Washington and now helping his team get to this stage. I couldn’t be more blessed.”

Washington advanced to the title game with a 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl semifinal last Monday. Even with the game not ending until around 1 a.m. Eastern, Vann’s phone was flooded with messages afterward.

“All my friends and family hit me up, just congratulating me,” Vann said. “There’s not a lot of times where you get to play for the national championship and win the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, so yeah, my phone was going crazy after that.”

South Bend Adams alum Shaq Vann, left, takes a photo with friends and family following the Sugar Bowl. Vann is an assistant coach for Washington, which won the game to advance to the national championship Monday against Michigan.

One of the people reaching out was his former high school coach, Craig Redman. Even with a crazy schedule, Vann still answered the phone as soon as Redman called.

"The first word out of his mouth is, ‘Coach,'" Redman said. "He was like, ‘Coach, how’s it going? How’s the family?’ And that’s him: it’s not made up. That’s what I’d say about Shaq: the things he did in high school, the things he did in college, the things he’s doing now — it’s not made up; it’s not fake. It’s who he really is.”

Vann was able to get to Washington from connections he built playing college football at Eastern Michigan. Current Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb recruited Vann to EMU, with the two being the OC and offensive line coaches, respectively, in Vann’s first two seasons in Ypsilanti.

After graduating in 2020, Vann’s coaching journey began with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. Following the 2022 campaign, Grubb made a call to Vann, seeing if he wanted to join the Huskies coaching staff.

“It was a no-brainer,” Vann said. “I drove 30-some hours through snowstorms to come join this thing.”

Vann works with Washington’s wide receivers, which have been one of the best units in the country. With Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, Huskies wideouts in Rome Odunze and Ja’lynn Polk have eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. Odunze is projected to be a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, while Polk will likely hear his name called in the first few rounds as well.

“They’re great players, but all of those guys are even better people," Vann said. "That’s what makes it so crazy; you’d think these big-time superstars would act a certain way, but they’re just great people. When I have kids, I would want Rome to watch my kids. That’s how good of a person he is.”

South Bend Adams alum and Washington football assistant coach Shaq Vann, left, takes a photo with Huskies receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard following the Pac-12 Championship game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Redman isn’t surprised by the success Vann is having early into his coaching career.

“I wouldn’t say I have a favorite, but out of the athletes I’ve coached … he’s definitely, without a doubt, in my top three,” Redman said. “… As far as the most well-rounded athlete, student and person that I’ve ever had the opportunity of coaching.”

It can be hard during a season like this to take a step back and appreciate what’s going on. That’s why Vann makes a conscious effort to soak it all in at least once a game.

“I just look up at the crowd and I’m like, ‘Man, this is a blessing,’” Vann said. “Just to be in this opportunity, this spot in front of all these people — I could be doing anything else, but luckily I’m here, doing it with this team, this group of people and these coaches. … I don’t know if I’m going to be back in this situation or at this stage, so I absolutely take it in every game.”

Shaq Vann as The Tribune’s Boys Athlete of the Year in 2014. (SBT Photo/JAMES BROSHER)

One last team is between Washington and its ultimate goal. It’s a familiar foe for Vann, as he has several friends and former professors from his time at EMU who are Michigan fans.

“This game is more than just a game,” Vann said. “It’s a little personal.”

Once the ball is kicked off at NRG Stadium, though, Vann’s focus will be on one thing.

“All I’m thinking about is getting the win, raising that purple ‘W’ and raising that flag at the end of the game,” Vann said.

