'Dream scenario' leads to Saint Joe alum Hecklinski taking over Goshen football program

GOSHEN – Joseph Hecklinski always wanted to get into high school football coaching.

The chance to do so has come about at Goshen.

Hecklinski was announced as the new football coach for the RedHawks in a press release Wednesday evening. The hiring is expected to become official at Monday’s school board meeting. Hecklinski takes over for Tom Wogomon, a Goshen alum who stepped down after going 3-17 the last two seasons.

“With an impressive track record and extensive experience in college football, coach Hecklinski brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Goshen RedHawks,” read the statement from the school. “… His skill in talent acquisition and development will undoubtably contribute to the continued success of the Goshen football program.”

For Hecklinski, it’s a return to northern Indiana, where he starred at quarterback for South Bend Saint Joseph. In his sophomore year of 2007, Hecklinski led St. Joseph to an IHSAA Class 3A state championship game appearance.

“This felt like the right time for our family,” said Hecklinski in a phone interview with the Tribune Wednesday night. “My wife, Sarah, and I just welcomed our first son (Joseph) in October, so being able to be around a little bit more is appealing. All our family roots are in northern Indiana, so being able to spend more time, be around more family and the opportunity to coach high school – you couldn’t ask for a better situation, a better school and a better group of administration to work with. It was kind of a dream scenario.”

Hecklinski has spent the last decade coaching college football in Indiana. After a playing career at Marian University that saw him win a national championship in 2012, Hecklinski began his coaching journey at Manchester in 2014. He’d then spend the 2015 and 2016 seasons at his alma mater before two years at Butler.

Joseph Hecklinski, left, is photographed with his wife, Sarah, and newborn son, Joseph, on the campus of Ball State. Hecklinski was named the new head football coach for Goshen Wednesday.

His most recent stop was at Ball State, where he’s been since 2019. He started as a graduate assistant before becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2020. He moved to coaching running backs in 2021 before adding the title of co-recruiting coordinator in 2022. Hecklinski took over that role solely this past season, helping land the commitment of current Goshen senior offensive tackle Ryan Eldridge for the Cardinals.

Hecklinski faces a steep challenge in his new job, as Goshen has not had a winning season since 2016. An even bigger problem is roster size, as the RedHawks have struggled to field junior varsity and freshmen teams the last two years. Given his recruiting background, Hecklinski is hoping he can connect with all football players in the Goshen area to help build the RedHawks back into a winning program.

“No different than recruiting at the college level, you’re doing so at the high school level with the youth and making sure that the program we’re going to have in our youth league is one that certainly teaches the game the right way, but more importantly, is about kids having fun,” Hecklinski said. “That way, they build a relationship with our coaches and want to go out the next year. Before you know it, you’re getting big classes in and not losing them before they even get into the building.”

In Hecklinski’s mind, one way to help increase numbers is to make the program more visible in the community.

“It’s all of our program,” Hecklinski said. “It’s not just the coaches or the players in the school, but the community’s program. That’s what we’re going to strive to do, which is be out in the community, be present and be a bright spot everyone in Goshen can take pride in.”

