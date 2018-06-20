Sources: Disgruntled Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, Gregg Popovich met Tuesday in San Diego

Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich confer during a game in 2016. (Getty)

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard met with coach Gregg Popovich on Tuesday in San Diego, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The meeting between the two faces of the Spurs’ franchise was done professionally and confidentially, league sources said.

Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Leonard wants a trade from the San Antonio Spurs organization. Leonard’s desire for a move out of San Antonio has stemmed from an overall mistrust of the organization over the course of the season and significant communication breakdowns.

Leonard, a two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year who was the 2013-14 NBA Finals MVP, played just nine games with the Spurs this past season after acrimony with the franchise about the condition of his lingering quadriceps injury.

The Spurs’ front office and Leonard’s representatives had been in communication since the season ended, and Leonard has been in contact with coach Gregg Popovich, league sources said. Leonard spent most of the second half of the season rehabbing his injury in New York, where his medical team was based and where he trained with Spurs staffers. He has returned close to full health from the lingering quad injury.

Leonard attended the private memorial service for Popovich’s late wife, Erin, in San Antonio after the season ended, and he interacted with team officials.

Leonard, 26, is under contract for two more seasons and owed $41.4 million, but has a player option for 2019-20.

He was drafted 15th overall in 2011 and when healthy is regarded as the league’s best two-way player.

Leonard had his finest season in 2016-17, when he averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot 38 percent from 3-point range.

