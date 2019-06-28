Sources: Chiefs hopeful for NFL ruling on Tyreek Hill before start of training camp

The ongoing saga of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill could be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Following the NFL’s eight-hour interview with Hill on Wednesday in Kansas City, sources tell Yahoo Sports the Chiefs are hopeful a ruling on the matter will come before the start of training camp, and if that comes to fruition, expect him to be in attendance for the start of camp on July 26 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In April, the Chiefs excused Tyreek Hill from organized team activities following the release of an explosive audio conversation between Hill and his fianceé, Crystal Espinal. But once a ruling is reached by the NFL, the Chiefs would be free to allow Hill to rejoin the club.

Hill has not been fined during his time apart from the team, a source tells Yahoo Sports.

Sources also tell Yahoo Sports there’s optimism from those with knowledge of the situation that the meeting with the NFL was considered a “positive” one for Hill, who was surrounded by legal representation during the interview with NFL investigators.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball during a 2018 NFL game. (USAT)

During the interview, Hill attempted to provide clarity and context to the defense he mounted in the four-page letter he sent the league in May, in which he disputed the child abuse case and claimed to have text messages and other sources of evidence that would help explain the situation further. Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Hill has been looking forward to presenting and meeting with investigators for some time, and felt the meeting went well.

Hill, however, could conceivably still face discipline from the NFL due to the menacing nature of the “you ought to be terrified of me, too” comment that he made to Espinal on the tape, which was aired on the first night of the NFL draft in April — drawing attention away from one of the NFL’s spotlight events.

The Johnson County district attorney had stated publicly weeks ago that the criminal child abuse case involving Hill is no longer active. However the NFL, which has yet to decide potential discipline for Hill, has proven in past cases that a player doesn’t need criminal charges brought against him to invoke discipline.

It remains unclear how long Hill would potentially be suspended, if he is suspended at all. But if the NFL does decide to punish Hill, he is expected to fly to New York and meet with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Provided Hill rejoins the club for the start of camp — and the investigation ends with a positive outcome for Hill — the Chiefs and his representation could potentially re-engage in contract negotiations for an extension in the not-too-distant future, a league source told Yahoo Sports.

