Source: Mets sign Harrison Bader

The Mets have signed outfielder Harrison Bader to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Bader, 29, split last season between the Yankees and Reds.

He struggled offensively, hitting just .232/.274/.348, but has shown he can be a plus at the plate -- Bader had a .784 OPS across 2020 and 2021 for the Cardinals.

Still, he's known more for his elite center field defense and speed than his bat.

Bader has played center field exclusively since 2019, but also has experience in both corner outfield spots.

He was one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball in 2023, per Baseball Savant. Bader's range was in the 95th percentile, his arm strength was in the 91st percentile, and he was worth nine Outs Above Average.

Bader's sprint speed in 2023 was in the 85th percentile.

With Bader on board, it is fair to believe he will become the regular center fielder, which would shift Brandon Nimmo to left field and keep Starling Marte -- health-dependent -- in right.

Nimmo has become a strong center field defender in his own right, but Bader is simply in another class defensively.

With Bader on board and the outfield seemingly full, the Mets can now turn to their other pressing needs, including another starting pitcher, late-inning relief help, and possibly a designated hitter.

