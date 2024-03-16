49ers sign wide receiver Conley to one-year free-agent contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers added depth to their top-heavy wide receivers room.

San Francisco officially signed wide receiver Chris Conley on a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Conley was active for eight games as a wide receiver and special-teams gunner in 2023, recording three receptions for 69 yards during the regular season. The 31-year-old made big plays for San Francisco in the playoffs, recording 17-yard and 18-yard chain-moving receptions in the NFC divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers and the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Conley has 220 receptions for 2,922 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons, having also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Conley will return to a top-heavy group featuring Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, with No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings' status still up in the air after the team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent.

