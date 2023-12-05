Source: 49ers agree to terms with safety Logan Ryan, waive Davis-Price originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

On Tuesday, the 49ers reached a contract agreement with free-agent safety Logan Ryan shortly after he went through a workout for the club in Santa Clara, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The signing was expected to become official later Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, the source said. Ryan must still pass a physical. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported that Ryan is joining the 49ers.

Ryan, 32, primarily played cornerback in his first seven NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, one as a starter and one as a backup.

He appeared in nine games last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making six starts at safety.

The 49ers signed Ryan after losing All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and backup George Odum (biceps) in back-to-back games. Hufanga is out for the season, while Odum has a chance to return to action if the 49ers make a deep run in the postseason.

Ryan (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) has appeared in 149 games (121 starts) in his 10-year career. He is expected to serve as insurance behind starters Tashaun Gipson and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Last week, the 49ers signed veteran safety Erik Harris to the practice squad. The team elevated him from the practice squad to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harris saw action in 14 plays on special teams.

The 49ers waived running back Ty Davis-Price to make room on the 53-man roster for Ryan. The 49ers selected Davis-Price in the third round (No. 93 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Davis-Price has just six carries for 21 yards this season. As a rookie, he had 99 yards on 34 rushing attempts.



