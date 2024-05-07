Sophomores lead the Packers as Austin takes second in home Tri

May 6—A pair of Austin sophomores led the way as the Packer boys took second place in home triangular in Austin Country Club Monday.

Elijah Krueger led Austin with a 78 and Isaac Anderson was right behind him as he shot an 81.

"I'm very familiar playing here. I play it all of the time in the summer," Krueger said. "I think I played pretty well, besides a couple of holes on my putting."

Anderson played up to his standard for most of the day, but he didn't like how he finished.

"I was playing well, until the last two holes," Anderson said. "I had a bad stretch there, but overall, not too bad."

The Packers finished with a team score of 335, while Owatonna had a 315. Austin has been pretty steady with its scores this season and the team is hoping to take its game up notch as it heads down the stretch.

"We're starting to do a little better now and I think as we go on it will go a lot better," Anderson said.

Moving forward, Anderson and Krueger are driven to get even better on the greens as they are finding their competitive edge with the varsity team.

"I play (at ACC) a bunch and I think I overthink my shots almost every time," Anderson said. "We just have to practice a lot and play more in the summer tournaments to get better in the future."

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 315; 2. Austin 335; 3. Albert Lea, 369

Austin scoring: Elijah Krueger, 78; Isaac Anderson, 81; Cale Tupy, 86; Izaac Erickson, 90; Carter Hovelsrud, 91; Owen O'Rourke, 97