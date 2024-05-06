Sooners Salvage A Game, Take Down OSU in Bedlam

Norman, OK – Before they could even throw the first pitch the Big 12 regular season crown was decided. Texas had won the title for the first time since 2010. It’s the first time in 11 years the Sooners weren’t Big 12 regular season champions.

It also took some time, but scoring eventually came round in Bedlam. In the fourth Kasidi Pickering hit a two run home run to put Oklahoma on top 2-0.

But as they did all series, OSU answered back. In the sixth with the bases loaded, Michaela Wark slapped one down the left field line to bring home two Cowgirls to even the game up.

But in the sixth, the Sooner bats got rolling. Jayda Coleman had a single find it’s way into centerfield bringing home Riley Boone. OU would add five more following that.

Ella Parker stepped to the dish and homered to center bringing home three more runs. Hannah Coor got in on the action too singling up the middle to bring home Avery Hodge. It was part of a six run sixth.

The Sooners salvaged a game in the series winning 8-2.

That set in motion the Big 12 Softball Championship bracket. OSU will face BYU on Thursday, May 9th at 11 am. OU will face the winner of Kansas and Houston on Thursday at 1:30 pm.

