Sooners predicted to land 3-star linebacker Easton Baker
Oklahoma may have honed in on one of their linebacker targets for the class of 2024. OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a Rivals FutureCast predicting the Oklahoma Sooners to land three-star linebacker Easton Baker
Baker hails from Tooele, Utah, and while listed as an athlete, will most certainly play linebacker in college.
In 12 games during his junior season, he was credited with 83 total tackles, including eight for a loss, along with five sacks. He is a two-time all-state selection and two-time All-Region Defensive MVP. He has the credentials and the production you look for and continues to get better each season.
Baker plans to announce his commitment on July 1st. June will be a busy month for Baker. He has three official visits lined up to three schools that appear to represent his top three.
Washington State will host Baker on June 9, and Oklahoma will have him in for an official visit on June 16th. Illinois will host him to round out the month on June 23rd.
Oklahoma offered Baker earlier this week and have seemed to make a notable dent into his college recruitment story.
Easton Baker’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Rivals FutureCast by Parker Thune to Oklahoma
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
5
247Sports
3
N/A
120
15
247 Composite
3
1146
106
12
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
100
10
On3 Industry
3
1154
123
12
Vitals
Hometown
Tooele, Utah
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-1
Weight
212 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on May 24, 2023
Official visit scheduled for June 16
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Illinois
Washington State
Arizona State
Army
Liberty
B🅾️🅾️MER👹 After an amazing talk with @coachroof extremely blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football
S🅾️🅾️NERS‼️@CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/QsdIEftZbb
— EASTON BAKER 🥷 (@BakerEaston) May 24, 2023
