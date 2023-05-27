Sooners predicted to land 3-star linebacker Easton Baker

Oklahoma may have honed in on one of their linebacker targets for the class of 2024. OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a Rivals FutureCast predicting the Oklahoma Sooners to land three-star linebacker Easton Baker

Baker hails from Tooele, Utah, and while listed as an athlete, will most certainly play linebacker in college.

In 12 games during his junior season, he was credited with 83 total tackles, including eight for a loss, along with five sacks. He is a two-time all-state selection and two-time All-Region Defensive MVP. He has the credentials and the production you look for and continues to get better each season.

Baker plans to announce his commitment on July 1st. June will be a busy month for Baker. He has three official visits lined up to three schools that appear to represent his top three.

Washington State will host Baker on June 9, and Oklahoma will have him in for an official visit on June 16th. Illinois will host him to round out the month on June 23rd.

Oklahoma offered Baker earlier this week and have seemed to make a notable dent into his college recruitment story.

Easton Baker’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals FutureCast by Parker Thune to Oklahoma

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals 3 N/A N/A 5 247Sports 3 N/A 120 15 247 Composite 3 1146 106 12 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 100 10 On3 Industry 3 1154 123 12

Vitals

Hometown Tooele, Utah Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-1 Weight 212 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 24, 2023

Official visit scheduled for June 16

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Illinois

Washington State

Arizona State

Army

BYU

Liberty

Twitter

B🅾️🅾️MER👹 After an amazing talk with @coachroof extremely blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football

S🅾️🅾️NERS‼️@CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/QsdIEftZbb — EASTON BAKER 🥷 (@BakerEaston) May 24, 2023

