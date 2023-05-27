Sooners predicted to land 3-star linebacker Easton Baker

Bryant Crews
·2 min read

Oklahoma may have honed in on one of their linebacker targets for the class of 2024. OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a Rivals FutureCast predicting the Oklahoma Sooners to land three-star linebacker Easton Baker

Baker hails from Tooele, Utah, and while listed as an athlete, will most certainly play linebacker in college.

In 12 games during his junior season, he was credited with 83 total tackles, including eight for a loss, along with five sacks. He is a two-time all-state selection and two-time All-Region Defensive MVP. He has the credentials and the production you look for and continues to get better each season.

Baker plans to announce his commitment on July 1st. June will be a busy month for Baker. He has three official visits lined up to three schools that appear to represent his top three.

Washington State will host Baker on June 9, and Oklahoma will have him in for an official visit on June 16th. Illinois will host him to round out the month on June 23rd.

Oklahoma offered Baker earlier this week and have seemed to make a notable dent into his college recruitment story.

Easton Baker’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Rivals

3

N/A

N/A

5

247Sports

3

N/A

120

15

247 Composite

3

1146

106

12

On3 Recruiting

3

N/A

100

10

On3 Industry

3

1154

123

12

Vitals

Hometown

Tooele, Utah

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-1

Weight

212 lbs

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 24, 2023

  • Official visit scheduled for June 16

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Illinois

  • Washington State

  • Arizona State

  • Army

  • BYU

  • Liberty

Twitter

