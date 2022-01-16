Sooners offer 2023 four star defensive back Makari Vickers out of Tallahassee, Florida

With a full staff completely in place and a whole offseason ahead of them, the Oklahoma Sooners have firmly landed on their feet and are sprinting down the recruiting trail to put together their 2023 recruiting class.

Jay Valai was the last position coach to join the fray and he’s already making his rounds as he sent an offer to Tallahassee, Florida to 2023 cornerback Makari Vickers.

Vickers is listed as a safety by 247Sports‘ but one would imagine with Valai being the one to offer him, Vickers is being recruited to play cornerback at Oklahoma.

Vickers is ranked as a top 100 prospect on both 247Sports’ rankings and part of 247Sports composite rankings as well. He’s got good size for a corner standing at six foot one and is also a track athlete participating in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

Vickers’ offer also further affirms a shift in one major principle in recruiting philosophies under Brent Venables. While the Sooners will of course use the state of Texas as a major spot for talent, Venables and his new staff have a lot of connections and success recruiting in the southeastern part of the United States. They fully intend to use them as they embark on their new journey at Oklahoma.

The Sooners will likely be in a battle for Vickers’ services against Texas, Florida State, Florida.

As it stands, the Sooners currently have just two commits in their 2023 class with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and offensive linemen Joshua Bates being the lone commits. The Sooners will be having their Junior Day the weekend of January 22nd which should lead to a lot of 2023 recruits flocking to Norman to see how the Sooners roll and just what Norman and the program are all about.

Makari Vickers’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 4 89 19 5 Rivals 4 108 18 16 ESPN 4 84 17 9 247 Composite 4 77 16 5 On3 Recruiting 4 85 20 7 On3 Composite 4 161 33 12

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Fla Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 180 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on 1/16/2021

Notable Offers

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Texas

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Projection Available at this time

Film

Via Hudl

