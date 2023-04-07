Sooners miss out on four-star DB Aaron Flowers; chooses Oregon over OU, USC

There was a time when it looked like the Oklahoma Sooners were the frontrunners for four-star defensive back Aaron Flowers. A crystal ball from back in December indicated the Sooners were trending in a positive direction.

Flowers announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Friday afternoon. The commitment comes as a bit of a surprise. In the last month, USC began to make strides in securing Flowers in the 2024 cycle. But it’s Dan Lanning and the Ducks that pick up the blue chip defensive back prospect.

There’s a bit of irony to the story. The Sooners picked up the surprise commitment of Peyton Bowen, pulling him from the Ducks at the buzzer of the early signing period in December. Now, it’s the Ducks returning the favor and picking up Flowers’ commitment.

Flowers is a versatile defensive back capable of playing corner or safety and was being recruited by both secondary coaches at Oklahoma.

USC received several projections late in the recruitment, but it was their Pac-12 rivals to the north that earned the commitment.

In March, Oklahoma turned the heat up in their recruitment of four-star safety Jaydan Hardy. Out of Lewisville, Texas, Hardy is an athletic player, capable of providing some playmaking to the backend of the defense.

With Flowers’ commitment done, the Sooners turn their attention to Michael Hawkins, who is set to commit on Saturday, April 8. The Sooners are battling it out with TCU for the four-star quarterback’s pledge.

