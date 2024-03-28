Sooners inside the top 6 for 2025 four-star TE Da’Saahn Brame

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to go back-to-back recruiting classes with a blue-chip tight end after depth and production became an issue in 2023.

The Sooners have been heavily involved in the recruitment of four-star prospect Nate Roberts, but are also in the mix for another four-star prospect from the region, Kansas native Da'Saahn Brame.

Brame is considered the No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class and hails from Derby, Kansas. On Wednesday, he dropped his top six schools at this point in his recruitment, and the Sooners were included. Oklahoma is joined by Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU. It’s a star-studded group of programs that have been recruiting really well in recent years but the Sooners are no stranger to big-time recruiting battles.

NEWS: Four-Star TE DaSaahn Brame is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 230 TE from Derby, KS is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 TE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/tLw3v7JAph pic.twitter.com/5SlM0Hh2Tp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2024

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Brame has a fantastic frame to build upon at the collegiate level and he knows how to use his size to make plays in the passing game. He regularly displays incredible athleticism, showing off an ability to get above the rim to high point the football, but also has really good lateral agility to work out routes and make players miss after the catch. His straight-line speed also jumps off the tape.

It’s easy to see why he’s caught the eye of 32 Power Four programs across the country.

