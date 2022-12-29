Sooners to honor Mike Leach with helmet decal for Cheez-It Bowl

The college football world was taken by surprise by the sudden passing of long-time coach Mike Leach. Though the majority of his career was spent as the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, his one year in Norman sent ripple effects through the Oklahoma Sooners and beyond.

His impact helped the Oklahoma Sooners land Josh Heupel to be the quarterback that ushered in the Bob Stoops era and launch the “Air Raid” into college football nomenclature.

But Mike Leach’s influence went beyond the X’s and O’s. Coaches and players, past and present, talked about the man he was as they mourned the loss of a legend who did things his way.

And as the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl, the Sooners will don a pirate flag decal on the back of their helmets to honor Mike Leach.

Mike was with us one year, you would think it was 20 years as beloved as he is here in Oklahoma. Early 92, post wheel, miss you Mike! https://t.co/Zx2Rmr0SDQ — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 29, 2022

