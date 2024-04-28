Sonny Gray strong again as Cardinals win 7-4 over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Gray extended his terrific start with St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt hit an early two-run double and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 7-4 on Saturday for their first three-game win streak this season.

With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Ryan Helsley retired Francisco Lindor on a popup for the final out. Lindor struck out his previous four times up.

Nolan Arenado and rookie Masyn Winn each had an RBI single during a four-run first against struggling Mets newcomer Adrian Houser. Nolan Gorman added an RBI double in the third.

Pete Alonso hit his 200th home run for the Mets, becoming the fourth-fastest player in major league history to reach the milestone behind Ryan Howard, Aaron Judge and Ralph Kiner, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Gray (3-1) gave up one earned run and four hits over six innings. He struck out nine and has a 1.16 ERA in four starts for the Cardinals after beginning the season on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

The right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with St. Louis in November after finishing second in AL Cy Young Award voting last year with Minnesota.

JoJo Romero and Andrew Kittredge each worked a scoreless inning, setting up Helsley for his ninth save.

Brendan Donovan had two doubles and a sacrifice fly for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.

Houser (0-3) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, leaving him with an 8.37 ERA after five starts with the Mets. He was booed by the crowd of 32,332. Josh Walker balked home a run in the fifth.

Brandon Nimmo had a two-run single and Alonso hit a two-run drive in the fifth as the Mets, debuting their City Connect uniforms, shaved a six-run deficit to 6-4. It was the first home run allowed by Gray this year. The inning began with an uncharacteristic error by Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base.

New York has dropped five of six following a six-game win streak.

Lindor struck out four times for the fourth time in his career. J.D. Martinez went 1 for 4 with a single and three strikeouts in his second game with the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Arenado was shaken up in the seventh after his foul ball bounced up and struck him in the face. He stayed in the game. … RHP Keynan Middleton (forearm flexor strain) is still more than a week from throwing a bullpen.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 24. RF Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list. He is expected to miss three days. INF Mark Vientos and RHP Dedniel Núñez were recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) struck out all six batters he faced in his first rehab start for Class A Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.81 ERA) opposes LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.21) in the series finale Sunday.

Lynn hasn’t faced the Mets since July 2017 and seeks his first career win at Citi Field. Quintana was 3-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for St. Louis in 2022 after being acquired from Pittsburgh at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

