Someone needs to talk to Jayson Tatum before the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 vs. the Cavs

According to at least some members of the Boston Celtics media corps, star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum needs a pep talk of sorts heading into Boston’s Game 3 vs. the Clevenad Cavaliers in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series taking place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland tonight (May 11).

In a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Big 3 NBA” podcast, cohosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn and Kwani Lewis discussed the ramifications of Tatum’s playoff struggles and the overall lackluster performance of Game 2.

Tale a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about the St. Louis native’s poorly-timed slump.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire