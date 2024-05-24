Softball suspended due to weather, will pick up play Friday

May 23—JAMESTOWN — A weather delay might actually be a benefit to the Jamestown High School softball team.

The Blue Jays were trailing Bismarck High 7-2 in the opening round of the WDA Softball Tournament when a weather system hit the Buffalo City and the game was suspended due to lightning.

The quarterfinal will resume play on Friday at 11 a.m. at Jamestown's Trapper Field. The rest of the tournament will proceed as scheduled.

Bismarck struck first in the tilt.

Demon pitcher Brielle Wrangham doubled on a drive out to left field to drive in Jersey Berg and Dru Kautzman to make it 2-0 Demons after one.

Jamestown rallied back.

In the top of the second, freshman Brooke Jackson blasted a grounder out to third and reached first on an error. The freshman's poke drove in Addison Graves and cut the Demons' lead to one. Maddie Hoff drove in Jackson on a line drive to right field to make it 2-2.

Bismarck took control scoring four in the bottom of the second and one in the bottom of the third to make it a 7-2 ball game.