Softball roundup: LQPV Eagles stay alive in Section 3A

May 26—MARSHALL — Lac qui Parle Valley is the last area softball team still alive in the Section 3A tournament.

The Eagles went 1-1 Saturday, losing to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 4-0, then defeating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 10-5 in an elimination game.

LQPV plays the Wabasso Rabbits at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall Softball Complex in another elimination game. If the Eagles win, they'll play the loser of RTR and Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday. RTR and Edgerton/SWC play in the winners' bracket at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The 7 p.m. Tuesday winner meets the RTR/Edgerton/SWC winner at 4 p.m. Thursday in Marshall. A second game, if necessary, follows at about 6 p.m.

LQPV (18-6) rallied to beat BBE. The Eagles led 2-0 when the Jaguars scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning. BBE increased its lead to 5-2 with another run in the fifth. Then, LQPV scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead at 6-5 and added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kendyl Shelstad went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the Eagles. Jalyn Lee went 2-for-2 with four runs, two walks, a double and a stolen base and Kayla Jahn was 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base for LQPV.

Anna Jaeger, McKenna Lieser, Brooklyn Fischer, Mya Worms and Taylor Shelton all had hits for BBE.

Kya Alderson tossed a two-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one, to lead Russell-Tyler-Ruthton past Lac qui Parle Valley in Marshall.

Jalyn Lee was 1-for-3 and Caleigh Conn went 1-for-3 for LQPV..

Wabasso, 3A-South's third seed, eliminated Renville County West, the third seed in 3A-North, at Marshall.

Laila Ridler went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Sophie Geer was 2-for-3 for the Jaguars.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian knocked Renville County West out of the winners' bracket at Marshall.

Hope Hendriks went 1-for-1 in the five-inning game, recording RCW's lone hit.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa eliminated BOLD from the playoffs with the victory at Marshall.

Brooklyn Fischer went 2-for-3 and Mya Worms tossed an eight-hitter to lead the Jaguars.

Worms struck out six with no walks, allowing two earned runs.

Ema Flann went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base for BOLD. Kaitlyn Flann took the complete-game loss. She allowed five hits and three runs, one earned, striking out five with no walks.

Pipestone topped Minnewsaka in an elimination game at Marshall, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.

Kaysa Douty, Jadyn Kor, Mariah Moeller, Kaitlyn Burmeister and Addison Draper all had two hits for the Arrows.

Ally Mogard was 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI, a walk and two stolen bases for Minnewaska.

Windom, the second seed in 3AA-South, eliminated Litchfield, the fifth seed in 3AA-North at Marshall.

Anja Nielsen struck out 10 hitters and allowed three hits over seven innings for the Eagles.

Paizli Johnson, Kesley Palmer and Autumn Theil each had one hit for the Dragons. Theil's went for a double.

Windom was then eliminated by Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6-0. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, the second seed in 3AA-North, plays Jackson County Central, the No. 2 seed in 3A-South, at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City wound up with a 1-2 record in the playoffs after being eliminated by Mayer Lutheran in Mayer.

ACGC led 2-0 until Mayer Lutheran scored three times in the fourth inning.

Rosie Holien, Macy Elton, Kendall Miller, Brooke Johnson, Kyla Bierwerth and Allie Simon all had hits for the Falcons.

Miller took the loss, going all six innings. She struck out eight, walked three and allowed 10 hits and four earned runs.