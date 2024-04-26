Softball roundup: Fergus Falls Otters take 2 from Willmar Cardinals

Apr. 25—WILLMAR — The Willmar softball team is still looking for its first win.

Hosting Fergus Falls in a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader Thursday, the Cardinals dropped both games in the twinbill. The Otters won 17-4 in Game 1 and 15-3 in Game 2. Both games went five innings.

"Coming out of the first couple weeks of the season, the coaching staff challenged the girls to be more aggressive at the plate," said Willmar head coach Christian Brown. "We saw a lot of good things happen at the plate tonight. We put the ball in play and found a way to get on base."

Both Willmar and Fergus Falls had 11 hits in Game 1. Lexi Owens led the Cardinals (0-7 CLC, 0-9 overall), going 3-for-3. Isley Ripperger, Grace Etterman and Zadina Butcher each were 2-for-3.

Rylynn Krein was the Otters' top hitter in the opener, going 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. She also won in the circle, striking out 11.

In Game 2, Fergus Falls (4-3 CLC, 5-5 overall) put up six runs in the bottom of the second and eight in the fourth. Madilynn Budke, Krein and McKenzie Sjolie each had three hits for the Otters.

Madi Norsten and Katelyn Garberding were both 2-for-2 for the Cardinals in the nightcap. Norsten had an RBI and a run scored, hitting for a double and a triple. Garberding drove in a run.

"While we were able to get a few runs in, we had some runners that were left on base," Brown said. "We also had some defensive mistakes in both games. It created some tough innings for us that we weren't able to climb our way out of."

The Cardinals host Alexandria at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Credit goes to the girls for not giving up and fighting for some runs towards the end of each game," Brown said. "Moving forward, we want to see that fire and fight out of the team for the whole game. If we can make that happen, good things will come our way."

The Royals swept New London-Spicer because of the bats of Darby Lee and Ella Guetzkow at Watertown.

Lee went 3-for-4 with two doubles, adding a pair of RBIs. Guetzkow went 3-for-5 and also threw a complete game with nine strikeouts for Watertown-Mayer.

KayAnna Gehrke, Addi Nelson and Emily Ruter each had two hits for the Wildcats.

NLS plays Maple River at 5 p.m. and Cleveland at 7 p.m. Friday in a weekend tournament at North Mankato. Games for Saturday are to be determined.

Senior pitcher Ella Guetzkow struck out 13, walked three and allowed two hits and one unearned run in leading Watertown-Mayer past New London-Spicer at Watertown.

Mallory Johnson was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Brianna Wileman was 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.

Macy Elton went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's five-inning win over Royalton at Grove City.

Brooke Johnson also went 3-for-3 for the Falcons. She had a double with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

ACGC goes to Eden Valley to play Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Maddison Albright went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI and Brooke Wenner was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI as Royalton routed Atwater-Grove-City at Grove City.

Rosie Holien went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and a stolen base for the Falcons.

Arianna Messer was 3-for-6 with two runs and five RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs past Holdingford at Paynesville.

For the Bulldogs, Kyle Pauls was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Kaydence Roeske went 1-for-1 with five walks, three runs and an RBI. Madison McNab was 2-for-5 with two runs and Grace Roberg was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs.

Paynesville is now 3-4 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 4-8 overall. The Bulldogs play Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Paynesville.

Ayla Young slugged a home run and had two hits to help lead Holdingford to the victory at Paynesville.

Cali Opatz got the complete-game win. She struck out four, walked three and scattered seven hits with one unearned run.

Kaydence Roeske was 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs.

Holdingford 021 003 1-7 8 2

Paynesville 001 000 0-1 7 7

Hitting — Holdingford: Ayla Young 2-4 hr r-2, Brooke Soltis 2-3 r, Ella Benson 1-2 bb-2 r-2 ... Paynesville: Kylie Pauls 1-4, Kaydence Roeske 2-4, Madison McNab 1-4, Arianna Messer 1-3, Grace Miller 1-4, Grace Roberg 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Holdingford: Cali Opatz (W) 7-7-1-0-3-4 ... Paynesville: McNab (L) 7-8-7-2-4-7

Melrose put up 15 hits to complete the Wright County Conference sweep of BOLD at Dirks Park in Olivia.

Hannah Hoppe was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four runs and three RBIs for the Dutchmen. Theresia Nathe finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run.

Ema Flann was the Warriors' top hitter. She was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

BOLD returns to action on Thursday, May 2 for a doubleheader against West Central Area at Barrett.

Melrose belted out 16 hits and scored nine runs in its late rout of BOLD at Dirks Park in Olivia.

For the Dutchmen, Theresia Nathe went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Ellie Grieve earned the win in the circle. Melrose scored four times in the sixth and four more times in the seventh.

Ema Flann hit 2-for-4 with a stolen base for the Warriors, who got one hit each from Lila Beckler, Kaelyn and Kenley Elfering and Delaney Tersteeg.

Lauren Hottovy led a Morris/Chokio-Alberta offense that put up 13 hits in a shutout win over Benson at Morris.

Hottovy went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases.

Mya McGeary and Hailee Ellingson both had a hit for Benson.

The Braves face Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Brooten.

Lauren Hottovy, Catherine Keohoe and Mackenzie Konze all had two hits for the Tigers in Morris/Chokio-Alberta's four-inning victory at Morris.

Nora Boyle pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one, for Morris/CA.

Mya McGeary, Paige Wrobleski and Megan Wrobleski had hits for the Braves.

Gabi Marthaler and Lenna Walter were strong at the plate for the Mainstreeters in their win over Minnewaska at Sauk Centre.

Marthaler batted 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base. Walter was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs, two stolen bases and a run.

For the Lakers, Emma Poegel and Ella Roering each had two hits.

Minnewaska plays host to New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Jenna Riley threw a complete game to beat Minnewaska at Sauk Centre.

Riley recorded 10 strikeouts and walked a pair in seven innings. She allowed three hits.

Avery Lewison, Allison Mogard and Ella Roering each had a hit for Minnewaska.

The Lakers next host New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Renville County West got good performances in the circle from Mackenna Hinderks and Hannah Savig in its win over the Blackjacks at Dawson.

Hinderks pitched 5-2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk, allowing two hits and a pair of earned runs. Savig went 1-1/3 with one strikeout and a walk, allowing two hits and zero runs.

Laila Ridler batted 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Jaguars, who improve to 4-3 overall.

Dawson-Boyd, which is 3-4 overall, got two hits from Taylen Jorgenson and one each from Madalyn Wente and Alivia Estling.

The Blackjacks go to Montevideo for a non-conference doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. RCW next plays in the Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 9 a.m. Saturday at Westbrook.

Lac qui Parle Valley scored seven runs on five hits and five Yellow Medicine East errors in its conference win at Granite Falls.

Kendyl Shelstad and Brandi Meyer each had two hits for the Eagles. Shelstad was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run. Meyer went 2-for-4 with a run.

For YME, Ella Cherveny batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and Everra Leenerts was 2-for-3 with a run.

LQPV goes to Ortonville for a Camden doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Friday. YME plays in the Westbrook-Walnut Grove tournament against MACCRAY at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Westbrook.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg picked up a shutout victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in a Camden Conference contest at Tracy.

The Fighting Saints host a non-conference game against Dassel-Cokato at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Murdock.