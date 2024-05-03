Softball roundup: ACGC shows a flair for the dramatic

May 2—GROVE CITY — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team's massive seventh inning propelled the Falcons to a doubleheader sweep of Maple Lake on Thursday.

ACGC won 15-12 in Game 1 and earned a 15-12 comeback victory after scoring 10 runs in the seventh inning of Game 2 to complete the Central Minnesota Conference sweep.

Led by Brooke Johnson, the Falcons lashed out 19 hits in Game 2. Johnson went 5-for-5 with three doubles, adding three runs and three RBIs.

Mackenzie Powers went 3-for-4 with one run and an RBI for the Falcons. Four others had multi-hit performances, highlighted by Rosie Holien, who was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Kendall Miller catapulted her name atop the record book for ACGC in Game 1, breaking the school record for career strikeouts, which currently stands at 271. She struck out 11 across seven innings and also went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double, two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Again, it was Johnson's hot bat that helped push the Falcons to victory in the first game. She went 4-for-4 with two home runs, four runs and three RBIs.ACGC continues Central Minnesota play in a doubleheader against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Brooten.

The St. Cloud Crush left the game-tying run stranded at third base as St. Cloud completed a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep over Willmar at St. Cloud.

Zadina Butcher and Ally Zwagerman led the Cardinals' offense. Butcher was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Zwagerman was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Elise Hausmann went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run for the Crush. Autumn Orcutt added three hits, including two doubles, and two runs.

The Cardinals resume with a non-conference matchup against Marshall at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar.

The St. Cloud Crush used an eight-run bottom of the second inning to secure a Game 1 win over Willmar at St. Cloud.

The Cardinals' Grace Etterman finished 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Isley Ripperger was 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Grace Kalkbrenner also had two hits in the loss.

Autumn Orcutt went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run for the Crush.

Ally Mogard continued her strong series at the plate to help push Minnewaska to a doubleheader sweep over Montevideo at Glenwood.

Mogard went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double, four runs and four RBIs. Her four hits made up 12 total for the Lakers.

Hallie Helgeson had another pair of hits for the Thunder Hawks. She went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Minnewaska goes to Breckenridge for a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Thunder Hawks play host to Yellow Medicine East for a non-conference tilt at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Montevideo.

The Lakers scored 16 runs on nine hits to beat Montevideo at Glenwood.

Carly Jergenson and Ally Mogard each belted out two hits for Minnewaska. Jergenson was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Mogard batted 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

For Montevideo, Lily Eisenlohr went 3-for-5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs. Also, Hallie Helgeson was 2-for-2 with two runs.

Jordan Wright led Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley to a six-inning win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Wright went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the Wolverines. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out eight.

Claire Borstad was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Eagles. Kayla Jahn was 1-for-2 with a run and a stolen base.

LQPV gets back to its Camden Conference schedule in a doubleheader against Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson.

Renville County West tallied 13 hits in a non-conference win against Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Heron Lake.

Bre Winzenburg finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run for the Jaguars. Ella Gustafson, Hannah Savig and Mackenna Hinderks each finished with two hits.

Hinderks also got the win in the circle, striking out nine over seven innings. RCW goes to Benson for a non-conference matchup at 10 a.m. Saturday.