Softball preview: A team-by-team look at the Skyland Conference and western Union County

Here's a team-by-team look at what to expect from the Skyland Conference and area Union County Conference softball squads in 2024.

SKYLAND CONFERENCE

Delaware Division

BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN

Coach: Sandy Baranowski, 27th season

Last season record: 11-15

Top letterwinners lost: Kailey Hisko (P)

Roster: Melanie Artuso (Sr., OF), Brianna Cacchio (So., 3B), Madalyn Dolly (Jr., 2B/OF), Evelyn Fresco (Jr., CF), Brynn Hawley (Fr., P), Madison Lockwood (So., 1B/P), Jaelan Madison (So., P), Caileigh Mahovetz (Jr., C), Sienna Newsome (Jr., 1B/OF), Jess Pastorick (Fr., 2B/C), Jess Paxson (Jr., OF), McKenna Smith (So., OF), Angela Tremarco (Jr., SS).

Outlook: The Panthers find themselves in an absolutely stacked division, as usual, competing against some of the best teams in the state and, as usual, expect BR to hold its own. Pitcher Kailey Hisko is the lone graduation loss, leaving the circle as the only real question mark. If Bridgewater-Raritan can find a serviceable answer there, the rest should come together nicely.

The Panthers might only have one senior in second baseman Melanie Artuso, but there is plenty of proven varsity talent. That includes junior first-team All-Area center fielder Evelyn Fresco, classmates Caileigh Mahovetz, the catcher; and shortstop Angela Tremarco. Sophomore Brianna Cacchio and junior Sienna Newsome will also be key to the attack. The group also gives Bridgewater-Raritan solid varsity gloves in key spots and that will be key with a pitching staff that isn’t expected to rack up a ton of strikeouts.

Freshman Brynn Hawley and sophomore Jaelan Madison, who missed all of last season with an injury, are expected to open the season in a timeshare in the circle. Sophomore Madison Lockwood could also see some innings. Most of Bridgewater-Raritan’s wins came in high-scoring games last year, and that’s probably going to be the case again.

BR will take its lumps at times against an elite schedule, but the Panthers are also capable of beating anyone on any given day, so opponents are going to have to be at the top of their game.

Softball preview index: Links to the Courier News and Home News Tribune preview package

More: Softball: Here are the players to watch in Central Jersey for 2024

HILLSBOROUGH

Coach: Cheryl Iaione, 28th season

Last season record: 26-3, Delaware Division and North 2 Group 4 sectional champs

Top letterwinners lost: Sarah Davenport (P), Clay’le Correa (CF), Claire Murphy (LF), Danella Silagy (SS, transfer)

Roster: Grace Brouillard (Sr., C), Claire Marcinek (Sr., OF/1B), Lilly McDonough (Sr., OF), Noelle Miliano (Sr., OF), Kathleen O Brien (Sr., P), Kayla Chess (Jr., 3B), Anna Torres (Jr., OF), Ellery Lambert-Smith (Jr., Util.), Kallahan Lewis So (So., 2B/SS), Addison Whitney (So., OF), Anna Antonelli (Fr., Util.), Kiley Fuller (Fr., P/1B), Madison Lutzky (Fr., P/OF), Arden McDonough (Fr., 1B), Julia Sabo (Fr., SS/2B).

Outlook: You cannot replace an ace like two-time Player of the Year Sarah Davenport. Period. Full stop. Next conversation. But the Raiders would settle for a pitcher (or two) from this planet to take the place of the graduated superstar. If they can find a solid varsity arm among the newcomers, or if a rookie can progress at a good pace, they should have enough back elsewhere to compete.

Freshmen Madison Lutzky and Kiley Fuller will get first crack at the circle, sharing pitching duties, at least, to start the season. The hope is they can keep the Raiders in games long enough for a relatively experienced offense to do its thing.

Still, Davenport’s loss isn’t the only one Boro will have to endure. Losing Clay’le Correa atop the lineup and Claire Murphy’s leadership will also be challenging to overcome, not to mention three-year starting shortstop Danella Silagy, whose family moved and will be playing for South Hunterdon. Junior Anna Torres’ availability is also in question, as she’s out indefinitely with an injury. But with a nice core of Claire Marcinek, Grace Brouillard, Kayla Chess and Lilly McDonough, all of whom started last season, expect Hillsborough to be in the mix.

But there are a lot of new faces in key places, including three-quarters of the starting infield. Freshmen Julia Sabo and Arden McDonough are two rookies that could have an impact, but, coach Cheryl Iaione said, overall, she hasn’t had to do this much teaching in a long time, working to get the more inexperienced players up to speed. And the defense will be essential.

“We have to make the routine plays,” said Iaione, who feels her club has the upside if it can shorten the learning curve, especially against the top-level schedule Hillsborough plays. “We can’t extend innings and compound mistakes with more mistakes. It’s a learning thing. There will be growing pains, but I like the makeup of the team. We will work hard and get better every day, regardless of the (win-loss) outcome.”

HUNTERDON CENTRAL

Coach: Kelly Rieder, 10th season

Last season record: 23-6

Top letterwinners lost: Samantha DelHoyo (2B/SS), Riley Faila (C), Cora Gilio (OF), Celia Totaro (OF), Emily Walsh (OF).

Roster: Caitlin Redmond (Sr., 1B/P), Kaitlyn Kozak (Sr., P), Grace Griesler (Jr., 3B/C), Cassie Stallwood (Jr., C/OF), Zoe Totaro (Jr., IF), Emily Van Cleef (Jr., P/IF), Julia Duggan (Jr., 1B), Maitland Halsted (Jr., OF), Paige Seemon (Jr., OF), Sara Czarnecki (Jr., IF), Isabella Icangelo (So., OF/IF), Jessica Yip (So., IF)

Outlook: As the saying goes, Hunterdon Central does not rebuild, it simply reloads, and that will need to be the case this spring if it’s to compete in the Delaware Division and beyond. The Red Devils lose five frontline players to graduation, including first-team All-Area picks Celia Totaro and Sammy DelHoyo, as well as third-teamer Emily Walsh, plus catcher Riley Failia and right fielder Cora Gilio, meaning Central will field an entirely new outfield. But with a five-veteran core led by senior shortstop and captain Zoe Totaro, there is a foundation. Junior ace Emily Van Cleef is back, although she’ll miss at least the first couple weeks of the season recovering from an offseason injury, with senior Kaitlyn Kozak also in the pitching mix. Van Cleef, Totaro, Cassie Stallwood and Grace Griesler are expected to lead the offense.

IMMACULATA

Coach: Gary Bury, sixth season

Last season record: 20-7, Raritan Division co-champ

Top letterwinners lost: None

Roster: Caitlin Maychrich (Sr., Inf.), Caroline Colitti (Sr., P), Julia Gallo (Sr., 1B), Marli Szerier (Sr., Inf.), Rebecca Airel (Sr., C), Mollie Ferreira (Jr., Inf), Maddie Tavaglione (Jr., OF), Heather Ryden (Jr., OF/1B), Ariana Brea (Jr., Inf./OF), Valentina Agostino (Jr., C), Emma Stefanski (Jr., C), Caroline Duffey (So., OF), Kaitlyn McGillivray (So., OF), Haylie Hansen (So., OF), Ava Giglio (So., Inf.), Guiliana Maillaro (So., OF), Sophia Alcivar (Fr., Util), Vicky Gupta (Fr., OF).

Outlook: The Spartans won 20 games last season for the first time since 2000, grabbing a share of the Skyland Raritan title and re-establishing themselves as a Skyland Conference power. Oh, and they didn’t lose anyone to graduation. With first-team All-Area ace Caroline Colitti (20-7, 0.96 ERA) heading a group that includes slugging third baseman Mollie Ferreira (.396, 9 HR, 34 RBI), also a first-teamer, Caitlin Maychrich, Julia Galo and Madeline Tavaglione, Immaculata enters the season as a legit contender in the conference, county and state.

“We have the talent in place to make this season at Immaculata the best in a long time,” coach Gary Bury said. “We have great depth other than in the circle. Our lineup will be strong, great balance of speed and power.”

Immaculata moves back up to the Delaware Division with the Skyland Conference’s other elite teams, not only making life more challenging there, but also against a beefed-up non-conference slate. Colitti enters the season as the area’s top returning pitcher, and with a lineup stacked with talented and experienced varsity bats, including Ferreira, Maychrich, Galo, Tavaglione, Marli Szeirer, Heather Ryden and Ava Giglio, expect the Spartans to be among the top contenders in the division, county and in the state.

NORTH HUNTERDON

Coach: Anthony Rotondo, 11th season

Last season record: 20-5, Raritan Division co-champ, Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex champ

Top letterwinners lost: Mia Parker (2B), Grace Reed (SS), Siena Britt (OF), Brooke Cahill (1B).

Roster: Kylie Petak (Sr., C), Sienna Sorrentino (Sr., OF), Stella Panageas (Sr., OF/1B), Lauren Prata (Sr., OF), Skye Cooke (Jr., P/OF), Camryn Campbell (Jr., P/1B), Katie Reed (Jr., SS), Sammie Dougherty (Jr., 3B/SS), Emme Franco (Jr., OF), Charlotte Konta (So., 2B/OF/P), Morgan Heller (So., C), Phoebe Lingerfield (So., 2B), Laura Longcor (Sr., 1B/OF), Layla Francisco (So., P/1B), Sage Canavan (Fr., 2B/OF), Nadia Harris (Fr., SS/OF), Sophia Roman (Fr., C), Morgan Penna (Fr., 3B), Alexandra Hsu (Fr., 2B)

Outlook: Last season was a success for the reigning Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex champs, even if it did end in an awful way. North began the year with 13 straight wins, finishing 20-5, with four of the losses coming by just a run, before a stunning 8-5 setback to Warren Hills in the second round of the playoffs, a team the Lions had beaten handily just two weeks prior. And while losing superstar shortstop Grace Reed and second baseman Mia Parker to graduation, as well as the departure of Brooke Cahill, who decided to focus on field hockey, will hurt, don’t expect the Lions to miss a beat, even with their move back up to the Delaware Division after the split the Raritan title with Immaculata last season.

Ace Skye Cooke is back after proving herself as a legit varsity ace, and with plenty of established talent back, including first-team All-Area pick Kylie Petak at catcher, Katie Reed, Sammie Dougherty and Cam Campbell, the Lions will be in good shape to defend their HWST title and contend in the state and conference. That quest will be further aided by some potentially big promising new pieces. That includes a big, impactful freshmen class, which has made for some competition in the preseason and further brightening the future of one of Central Jersey’s perennial powerhouses. There’s also a key transfer joining the fray, as sophomore Layla Francisco returns home after playing her freshman season at Gill St. Bernard’s. She and Campbell will also be part of the pitching mix, while each lends their bat to the prolific attack. Junior Emme Franco and sophomore Phoebe Lingerfield, both returners, are expected to take on bigger roles along with sophomore Charlotte Konta, who missed last season with an injury, but returns at full strength, also expected to start.

WATCHUNG HILLS

Coach: Brian Figueredo, second season

Last season record: 15-12, Somerset County champ

Top letterwinners lost: Jules Raymond (P), Amanda Medina (P), Nicole Cicchetti (3B), Sam Raymond (OF), Maddie Moran (OF), Kaitlyn Lee (OF)

Roster: Maddie Cerami (Sr., C), Ella Stevinson (Sr., 1B), Morgan Bobrowski (Sr., 2B), Tia Shikar (Sr., SS), Katie Wighard (Sr., OF/C), Nikki Coleman (Sr., OF), Emily Eggers (Sr., 3B), Mia Simon (Jr., P/DH), Maddie DiSarno (Jr., OF), Arianna Hughes (Jr., OF), Lia Long (So., C), Grace Keller (So., 2B/OF), Riley Bobrowski (So., P/OF/SS), Peyton Kalfus (So., OF/SS), Kelly Shikar (Fr., 3B/P).

Outlook: No team had more of a whirlwind season a year ago than the Warriors, who entered 2023 as the defending state Group 4 champs, returning the vast majority of their team, including the reigning Player of the Year, only to get out to a mind-boggling 2-11 start, albeit against some of the top competition the state had to offer. Watchung Hills found its way, reeling off 13 straight wins after that, including the Somerset County Tournament championship, but was ultimately shocked in the second round of the state tournament by J.P. Stevens, despite having beaten the Hawks by 14 runs just 10 days prior.

Now, despite losing a pair of elite pitchers in Jules Raymond and Amanda Medina to graduation, as well as some other key players, it’s a near-clean slate at Watchung Hills, which gets some key talent back and helps from some newcomers.

The senior leadership has been a bright spot in the preseason, said coach Brian Figueredo, beginning his second season at the helm, looking to put his stamp on the program. He said the senior returners, Ella Stevinson, Morgan Bobrowski, Maddie Cerami and Tia Shikar – all of whom are committed to play in college -- have done an outstanding job helping to develop this team’s chemistry, and they’re also expected to be some of the biggest bats in the order. Junior returner Maddie DiSarno moves into a bigger role and will also have an impact on the attack, as will sophomore Mia Simon, who saw very limited action last year, but has gotten into tremendous shape over the offseason and come in raring to go. Freshman Kelly Shikar and sophomores Grace Keller and Peyton Kalfus are also expected to make regular contributions, giving the Warriors a deep lineup.

Sophomore Riley Bobrowski, who had a standout freshman season, not only enters 2024 as a key returning bat, but she’ll team with Simon as co-aces in the circle to start the season, with Kelly Shikar also expected to see some innings. Figueredo knows the pitching is unproven on the varsity level, but it doesn’t make his hurlers any less capable and, he said, he has a lot of confidence in both.

“They will make a name for themselves this year,” the coach said. “The outside world is going to think we lost two D1 pitchers, but both those kids would have pitched varsity last year on a different team. We feel we’re going to be there right at the end and believe in the team we’re going to field this year.

Raritan Division

BERNARDS

Coach: Leslie O’Connor, 18th season

Last season record: 19-7

Top letterwinners lost: Katherine Adee (2B).

Roster: Maddie Lardieri (Sr., P), Risa Rivetti (Sr., C), Alex Pagonis (Sr., 1B), Gina Mahlik (Sr., SS), Maddy Rivetti (Sr., 3B), Silje Emery (Sr., CF), Taylor Monica (Sr., RF), Julia Karpinski (Sr., C), Ava DeMarco (Sr., U), Jenna Pascuale (Sr., U), Marley Beers (Jr., LF), Brooke Helpinstill (So., 2B), Gabby Mongno (So., P), Olivia O Leary (Jr., 1B), Lauren Bury (Jr., OF), Olivia Rosenthal (Jr., OF), Morgan Monica (So., P), Gracie Mongno (Fr., U), Ashley Holliday (Fr., P)

Outlook: The time is now for the reigning North 2 Group 2 champion. Coming off its winningest season this century, and first sectional championship since 1989, the Mountaineers lose just one starter to graduation in second baseman Katherine Adee, returning a nearly all-senior group that is stacked with four-year starters. That includes two-time first-team all-Area shortstop Gina Mahlik, ace Maddie Lardieri, slugging third baseman Maddy Rivetti, speedy outfielder Silje Emery, as well as first baseman Alex Pagonis and catcher Risa Rivetti. They’re joined in the starting lineup by returning senior starter Taylor Monica, returning junior left fielder Marley Beers, and sophomore second baseman Brooke Helpinstill, the lone newcomer to the lineup -- although she did see some varsity time last year.

“All the seniors have demonstrated true dedication to this program, myself, the coaching staff, and, most importantly, each other,” coach Leslie O’Connor said. “This is a special group to me, and I hope their last season is everything they hope for. They deserve it.”

Things are a little more challenging with the move up to the Raritan Division – the highest the Group 2 program has ever been situated in the Skyland Conference – but Bernards remains the favorite in what is a wide-open division. Lardieri has been progressing each season, and if she can take the next step in the circle, the Mountaineers might also challenge in Somerset County after reaching the semifinals last year -- a tournament they haven’t won since 1981. Mahlik, Emery, Maddie Rivetti, Lardieri and Pagonis are the big bats.

GILL ST. BERNARD’S

Coach: Michael Surella, seventh season

Last season record: 9-13

Top letterwinners lost: Vanessa Mavraj (3B/C), Elise Cantu (RF), Emma Moussally (3B), Jillian Cianfrocca (So., 1B - transfer), Layla Francisco (So., P – transfer).

Roster: Brooke Baisley (Sr., CF), Julianna Perri (Sr., 2B), Emily Titsworth (Jr., P), Samantha Kalinak (So., OF), Brynn McCarthy (So., 1B/OF/C), Elia Titmas (So., 1B/C), Julianne Witte (So., 1B), Lexi Kolenski (So., 3B), Ella Martinelli (So., C), Isabella Mecca (So., SS/3B), Charlotte Pryor Brown (Fr., 3B/OF/1B), Margot Huelsbergen (Fr., OF), McKinley Weese (Fr., P/OF)

Outlook: The Knights finished 9-13 in their first season in the Raritan a year ago, but six of those losses came by just a run. Now, despite some heavy offseason departures and a young team returning with just two seniors and one junior, many of the underclassmen gained a year of varsity experience last season, which bodes well for a step up.

The two-time defending state Prep B champ lost three key seniors to graduation and was hit even harder by transfers as co-Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Area honoree Jillian Cianfrocca left for Mount St. Dominic, while emerging ace Layla Francisco headed to North Hunterdon. GSB did get a pair of experienced varsity players transfer in, as sophomores Isabella Mecca and Ella Martinelli join the club after starting for Voorhees last season.

Four-year starter Brooke Baisley, a 1,000-point basketball scorer and Boston University hoops commit, returns to lead the way on the diamond, needing just 19 hits to break former teammate Scoot Hulsen’s school record of 125. Emily Titsworth, who shared the circle with Francisco last year, will be the ace, and head a unit that should also include freshman McKinley Weese. Coach Mike Surella feels both can throw strikes and he can mix and match them against most lineups. The coach said the timely hitting and the maturity needed to handle the spotlight is something he would like to see improve from his club. Mecca will hit at the top of the order, joined by returner Samantha Kalinak. They will set the table for Baisley, Martinelli, and returner Elia Titmas. Senior returner Julianna Perri will also have an impact, especially on the bases, where she’s a threat to steal anytime she’s on, the coach said.

PINGRY

Coach: Chip Carver, 13th season

Last season record: 12-11

Top letterwinners lost: Grace Stowe (C), Ryan Travers (1B).

Roster: Delaney Swain (Sr., C/3B), Saniya Tariq (Sr., OF), Casey McKeon (Jr., P/1B), Claire Sartorius (Jr., P, 1B), Ellie Solomon (Jr., CF), Paige Travers (Jr., OF), Taylor Francis (Jr., SS), Ella Royster (So., 3B/OF), Any Nisar (So., OF), Melia Ahn (Fr., 2B), Kayla Goldstein (Fr., P/OF), Mia Gulati (Fr., 1B), Lily Pereira (Fr., 1B), Genevieve Provence (Fr., P/1B), Aria Saksena (Fr., C), Sophie Schachter (Fr., 2B), Samaya Shah (Fr., OF)

Outlook: The Big Blue move up into the Raritan Division after winning the Valley last year, but with the majority of last year’s team back and a big infusion of rookie talent, expect Pingry to be in the mix for another division title. Catcher Grace Stowe is a key graduation loss, but with pitcher Casey McKeon and some key bats returning, including second-team All-Area honoree Delaney Swain, Taylor Francis and Ella Royster, there’s plenty of experienced talent to lead the way. Freshman Melija Ahn is also expected to have a big impact at the plate. McKeon returns as the ace, with junior Clarie Sartorious and freshmen Genevieve Provence and Kayla Goldstien also expected to see some time in the circle. Swain, the lone starting senior, will head the leadership effort, with the large junior class also expected to show the newcomers the way.

PHILLIPSBURG

Coach: Kristin Polet, 16th season

Last season record: 9-14

Top letterwinners lost: Holly Markus (3B), Addie Fornaciari (P)

Roster: Hannah Wodtke (Fr., P), Samantha Lane (So., P), Paige Randazzo (Sr., C), Ava Colontrelle (Jr., 1B), Sara Segeda Sr (Sr., 2B/OF), Shantalina Blake (So., SS), Kayla Melsky (Jr., 3B), Adrianna Taynor (Sr., OF), Maddie Fallon (So., OF), Riley Santos (Sr., OF)

Outlook: The Stateliners are looking for their first winning season since 2018, and with most of last year’s squad back, some key newcomers arriving, and with a move down to the Raritan Division, things are looking up for Phillipsburg. The quantity of Liners’ graduation losses isn’t an issue, with just two starters departing, but they were both key players in top hitter Holly Markus and ace Addie Fornaciari. Seniors Adrianna Taynor and Paige Randazzo are joined by juniors Kayla Melsky and Ava Colontrelle as P’burg’s top returners and top hitters. The pitching will open the season in a timeshare, as sophomore Samantha Lane, who saw a handful of innings last year, will split time in the circle with freshman Hannah Wodtke. Longtime coach Kristin Polet said the rookie brings a pitching style that combines speed with impressive ball movement, as well as a solid bat to the lineup, and she should be a great addition. Phillipsburg was always a dangerous opponent in the Delaware and should be a contender for the Raritan Division crown.

RIDGE

Coach: Brian McCarthy, fourth season

Last season record: 13-13

Top letterwinners lost: Elie Lardiere (injury)

Roster: Robyn Lusardi (Sr., 1B), Julia LaRose (Sr., CF), Sam Rafanello (Sr., SS), Juliet Larsen (Sr., RF), Kiersten Murray (Jr., C), Kari Murray (Jr., P/3B), Jackie Adler (Jr., P/3B), Jackie Grant (Jr., 2B), Mia Moschello (Jr., So.), Gabby Price (Fr.), Sydney Perla (Fr.), Maddy Sauro (Fr.)

Outlook: The Red Devils took another series of giant steps last season, getting back to the .500 mark and proving a tough out in the postseason tournaments. Now, with nearly everyone back, including the battery of Murray and Murray (twins, Kari (P) and Kiersten (C) Murray), as well as slick-fielding shortstop Sam Rafanello, Julia LaRose and Robyn Lusardi, Ridge could be in for another big step forward, especially with North Hunterdon and Immaculata moving out of the Raritan, and the Red Devils figure to be a serious contender in the division. They are also capable of making some noise in the county tournament. The one offseason loss was a big one – and somewhat unexpected – as second-team All-Area standout Elie Lardiere had surgery on a troublesome shoulder and will miss her senior season. But, coach Brian McCarthy said, his club remains focused on the task at hand and Lardiere’s loss won’t define the team. McCarthy expects his seniors to be the spark and for all his established returning upperclassmen to lead on the field. LaRose, the captain, is expected to lead off, with Kiersten Murray, Rafanello, Kari Murray and Lusardi hitting behind her. Ridge also boasts a 1-2 pitching punch of Kari Murray and junior Jackie Adler. The duo will split time in the circle, unless one emerges as the ace.

WARREN HILLS

Coach: Renee Smola, second season

Last season record: 13-10

Top letterwinners lost: Macy Pagano (C), Sofia Furlano (OF), Mia Ganter (2B), Carolyn Brown (OF)

Roster: Laney Adie (Jr., P/1B), Sienna Cardell (Jr., 1B/P), Chloe Frommelt (Sr., OF), Gianna Marinelli (Sr., SS), Rylee Rhinehart (Sr., 3B), Jalecia Stoddart (So., C), Carly Suyker (Jr., U), Emma Guidera (Jr., U), Sienna Kachala (Jr., U), Rihanna Ghilon (So., OF), Lillie Johnson (Sr., U), Quinn Johnson (Sr., OF), Bridgain Nunez (Sr., OF)

Outlook: After a second-place finish in the Valley Division last season, Warren Hills moves up to the Raritan. And while there are some big graduation losses, the Blue Streaks should still be in pretty good shape to complete. Catcher Macy Pagano, a first-team All-Area selection, is a huge graduation loss, as is second baseman Mia Ganter, who graduated a year early. Junior pitcher Laney Adie established herself last year, and while there’s room for improvement for the ace, her presence should be a good first step toward contention. Coach Renee Smola said the team is excited to build off the success from last season. Senior Gianna Marinelli, Rylee Rhinehart and Chloe Frommelt have been key players for the past three seasons, and they’re expected to lead the way. Junior Sienna Cardell will also see time in the circle.

Valley Division

BELVIDERE

Coach: Amy Krushinski, sixth season

Last season record: 11-11

Top letterwinners lost: Kayla Connors (C)

Roster: Mia Lawson (Sr., P/1B), Gianna Nese (Sr., P/OF), Samantha Hickey (Jr., SS), Madyson Denker (Jr., 3B), Deanna Vold (Sr., OF), Michaela Krouse (Jr., 1B/OF), Leah Adamsky (Sr., C), Kelly McLain (Jr., OF), Gianna Whitbeck (So., OF)

Outlook: The County Seaters haven’t had a losing season in seven years, but they’re in for a more challenging campaign after moving up to the Valley Division and losing star catcher Kayla Connors to graduation. Still, Belvidere has some key players back and could find its way to another successful campaign despite the stiffer competition. The Seaters’ being back their 1-2 pitching punch of seniors Mia Lawson and Gianna Nese, both of which are also big bats in the Belvidere attack. Juniors Samantha Hickey and Madyson Denker are also key bats. Coach Amy Krushinski has been impressed by new catcher Leah Adamsky, who is coachable, eager to learn and has a great energy, the coach said.

DELAWARE VALLEY

Coach: Asa Whitaker, 37th season

Last season record: 13-13

Top letterwinners lost: Paige Brightwell (P), Skylee Ohler (CF), Molly Radano (3B)

Roster: Lauren Bent (Sr., LF/DH), Leah Strohmenger (Sr., 3B/RF), Riley Campbell (Sr., 2B/OF), Emma Liskowacki (Sr., SS), Lindsey Ditmar (Jr., RF/2B/SS), Taylor Aycock (So., P/LF), Lilly Rynearson (So., 1B), Ally Moschberger (So., C/3B), Brooklyn Liskowacki (So., 3B/C), Melanie Tramo (So., CF/SS), Annabelle Toye (Fr., C/OF), Grace Slack (Fr., P/OF)

Outlook: The Terriers lost four-year starter and ace Paige Brightwell to graduation, along with a key bat and glove in Skylee Ohler, but Taylor Aycock more than proved her worthiness with the bat and in the circle as a freshman a year ago, giving Del Val a leg up in the revamped Valley Division. With Bernards, Pingry and Warren Hills moving out of the division, the Terriers should be the favorite. Aycock will see most of the innings in the circle, with promising freshman Grace Slack also seeing starts. While seniors Emma Liskowacki, Lauren Bent, Leah Strohmenger and Riley Campbell provide the leadership, a foursome of second-year sophomores should also be key in the lineup in Aycock, Lilly Rynearson, Brooklyn Liskowacki and catcher Ally Moschberger. If last year’s breakout freshmen can take the next step, Delaware Valley looks to be in great shape this season and beyond.

FRANKLIN

Coach: Ken Kahora, second season

Last season record: 8-16

Top letterwinners lost: None

Roster: Mia Elliott (Sr., 1B/2B/OF), Sydni Fields (Sr., OF), Victoria Gabryszewski (So., LF), Casey Gomez Miranda (So., 3B), April Ho (So., C/2B), Zoe Ling (Sr., SS), Tiffany Pecorella (Sr., 2B/OF), Mia Sanchez-Balzac (Jr., OF/P/1B), Katelynn Santana (Sr., OF), Josslyn Sejeck (So., P), Sophia Ziegler (Sr., CF), Anabella Almenas (Fr., P), Kiara Bacchus (Jr., C)

Outlook: The Warriors return intact, with everyone back from last season and a couple of additions expected to have an impact. And after showing steady improvement the past two seasons, coupled with a long overdue move down to the Valley Division that should give Franklin a manageable schedule, the goal of ending the program’s three-decade streak of losing seasons is certainly within reach. Zoe Ling, who was named second-team All-Area last season, is joined by Sophia Ziegler in heading the list of returners. Ling leads an offense, coach Ken Kahora feels, has good depth, with Zigler, April Ho, Mia Sanchez-Balzac and Victoria Gabryszewski looked toward to lead the attack among returners. Newcomer Casey Gomez Miranda is also expected to have an impact with her bat. Kahora also said the team has added some speed on the bases with seniors Sydni Fields and Katelyn Santana. Sophomore Josslyn Sejeck will get most of the innings in the circle, Kahora said. She’s worked hard in the offseason and he expects her to improve on her freshman campaign. Junior Mia Sanchez and freshman Annabella Alemas will also see time in the circle

MONTGOMERY

Coach: Bryan Upshaw, eighth season

Last season record: 5-18

Top letterwinners lost: Dana Levy (OF/C), Diya Pingili, (P/Inf.), Maddy Steele (3B), Madison Schnitzlein (OF)

Roster: Lauren Tortolani (Sr., OF), Connor Fogarty (Jr., OF/Inf.), Nicolette Shackelford (So., Inf.), Jingxin Zhong (So., Inf./OF), Tag Wright (Sr., OF), Chloe Fitzpatrick (Sr., P), Charlotte Spina (So., C/3B), Sreeja Hota (Sr., Inf.), Alyssa Mallen (Sr., OF)

Outlook: The bad news for Montgomery is it’s coming off its second straight losing season and its worst year in a decade, and with four key graduation losses, including pitcher Diya Pingili, there’s a lot of young players here who are going to need to mature in a hurry for this team to get moving back in the right direction. The good news is the Cougars dropped two divisions, going from the Delaware to the Valley. Coach Bryan Upshaw said this young team is up for the challenge. Senior varsity rookie Chloe Fitzpatrick enters the season as the No. 1 pitcher and will need sound defense behind her if Montgomery is to stay in games. Offensively, stringing together hit and putting the ball in play has been the club’s main preseason focus, Upshaw said. Look for captain Lauren Tortolani and Connor Fogarty to lead the way on off the field and provide key bats in the lineup, along with fellow returner Nicolette Shackelford, a sophomore.

MOUNT ST. MARY

Coach: Brittany Maldonado, second season

Last season record: 14-10, Mountain Division champs

Top letterwinners lost: Shea Murphy (P/SS)

Roster: Catherine DeCiantis (Sr., U), Vanessa Kosuda (Sr., CF), Sarah Hobbie (Jr., RF), Julianna King (Jr., P/RF), Manuela Rocancio-Roldan (Jr., OF), Gianna Sangillo (Jr., C), Evangeline Stewart-Dale (Jr., OF), Anna Ziccardi (Jr., P/U), Sarah Algier (So., 2B), Courtney Carew (So., LF), Isabella DeLuca (So., 3B), Kylie Forte (So., LF), Isabella Law (So., OF), Maria Pasqua (So., OF), Madilyn Zatorski (So., SS), Madeline Dec (Fr., 2B), Lilah Meshki (Fr., OF), Morgan Moloney (Fr., SS), Claire Thackery (Fr., OF)

Outlook: The Mountain Division champs move up to the Valley, but should remain a contender. Ace and big bat Anna Ziccardi heads the list of returners for a team that lost just one regular to graduation. Ziccardi, a second-team All-Area pick last year after posting a 1.64 ERA in the circle and a .500 batting average with 20 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs last year, is joined by fellow senior Vanessa Kosuda and sophomores Kylie Forte, Isabella DeLuca and Madilyn Zatorski as the big bats in the order. With some proven talent in key spots, expect the Mount Lions to be a contender in the Valley Division.

VOORHEES

Coach: Matt Traynor, first season

Last season record: 7-16

Top letterwinners lost: Sophia Charleston (Inf.), Sofia D’Amelio (Inf.), Alexia Perlinsky (C/OF), Ella Martinelli (So., C – transfer), Isabella Mecca (So., Inf. - transfer)

Roster: Sydney Heffernan (Sr., 1B/OF), Carson Mackey (Sr., 2B), Jordyn Ramos (Sr., OF), Avalyn Stayskai (Sr., P/3B), Ali Leibensperger (Jr., SS), Christina Sullivan (Jr., CF/P), Ella Lagomarsino (So., 2B/C), Larkin Villatoro (So., OF), Charlotte Mosier (Fr., OF/C), Ava Zielinskie (Fr., Inf./P)

Outlook: With a new coach and a reworked Valley Division, Voorhees is not only looking to contend this season, but new head coach Matt Traynor said the aim is to get back to the form that saw the Vikings as a consistent winner and a force in Central Jersey softball. Traynor, who has spent the past five seasons as an assistant with the school’s girls soccer and girls basketball programs, and the past two year as a girls lacrosse assistant, takes the helm from Cara Montferrat, who moved on after two seasons. The Vikes are coming off two straight losing campaigns, and although they lost their top player to graduation in Sophia Charleston, as well as two other key players to transfer in Ella Martinelli and Isabella Mecca, who both headed to Gill St. Bernard’s, they should be in solid shape in a wide-open division. Traynor said the club will add some new blood to its returning talent and expects Voorhees to be a tough young team that could turn some heads. Avalyn Stayski and Christina Sullivan shared the circle last season and will once again, with the duo, as well as fellow returners Ali Leibensperger and Susan Hockenbury provide the key bats. Sydney Heffernan and Jordyn Ramos will also be involved and help handle the leadership.

Mountain Division

BOUND BROOK

Coach: Shannon DeLuca, 17th season

Last season record: 12-8

Top letterwinners lost: Casey Miller (SS).

Roster: Brooke Cooper (Sr., OF), Sara Thiessen (Sr., CF), Avery Scire (Sr., 3B), Katelyn Cunha (Jr., C/2B), Ava Dedousis (So., C/OF), Rachael Gurczeski (So., SS), Marissa Hays (Jr., 1B), Isabella Marusiak (So., P/2B), Katherine Reyes (So., P/OF), Nicole Rivera (Jr., Infield/OF), Valverde Ailyn (Jr., 3B), Zumbado Eunice (Jr., OF)

Outlook: Star shortstop and four-year starter Casey Miller’s graduation will be a big loss for the Crusaders, but with last year’s co-Freshman of the Year Rachael Gurczeski leading a young core of talent, Bound Brook is certainly trending up coming off its first winning season in five years. Sophomore pitcher Isabella Marusiak is part of that young future and she’ll look to build on an excellent freshman campaign in the circle. Newcomer Kathy Reyes should also see plenty of innings, adding some nice depth. Junior catcher Kate Cunha is also back, and she’ll join sophomore Ava Dedousis in a catching rotation, giving coach Shannon DeLuca a deep talented battery. Cunha, Sara Thiessen, Gurczeski, Marusaik and Marissa Hayes are the top bats, DeLuca said, and all five bring a nice mix of power and speed the veteran coach hopes will translate into a lot of extra bases. Four-year starters Avery Scire and Brooke Cooper will also be key for the Crusaders. They’ll handle the corner outfield spots.

Bound Brook's Rachael Gurczecki

MANVILLE

Coach: Christien Albani, first season

Last season record: 8-13

Top letterwinners lost: Hannah Janes (P), Ashley Tomaszfski (LF), Nachely Salmeron (RF), Emely Batista (OF).

Roster: Valentina Barrios (Sr., C/3B), Vanessa Thompson (Sr., CF/SS), Alison Rindgen (Sr., 1B), Hailey Bentz (Jr., 1B/P), Samantha Coote (Jr., C/3B/OF), Angelina Paiz (Jr., 2B), Leila Sonnenberg (Jr., 2B/RF), Jah’Nya Smith (Jr., RF), Vanessa Dickson (Jr., OF), Sophia Gosk (So., LF/3B), Haley Lopez (So., P/SS/OF), Madison Byra (So., P/LF), Mirian Mejia (So., 2B), Adianez Carvajal (So., 2B), Noelani Santos (So., 2B), Alexandra Strauss (So., 2B), Zairabella Perry (Fr., P), Ryleigh Benson (Fr., C), Ashleigh Sisco (Fr., 2B/OF)

Outlook: The Mustangs have a new head coach for the first time in 13 seasons, as Christian Albani replaces Pat DeNapoli. Albani, who has served as an assistant coach at Manville for the past four seasons, inherits a team that returns some varsity talent, although losing four-year ace Hannah Janes to graduation will hurt. The new coach said the Mustangs’ goal is to effectively communicate with one another on the field. In the past, she said, the team has struggled with fundamentals, especially on defense, and that’s certainly been a focus in the preseason. Albani said she is expecting her senior captains, Valentina Barrios, Alison Rindgen and Vanessa Thompson, to be leaders on and off the field. Barrios, a four-year starter, is the big bat, with Thompson, Sophia Gosk and Rindgen also expected to be key on offense.

RUTGERS PREP

Coach: Matt Moore, first season

Last season record: 7-14

Top letterwinners lost: Ella Klopfer, Julia Parmelee.

Roster: Julia Opong-Marfo (Jr., CF), Carly Tomfohrde (Sr., 2B), Kate Dougherty (So., P), Victoria Scheflen (So., P), Cali McCoy (So., SS), Gianna Bowman (So., 3B/C), Anya Pathak (Jr., C/1B), Cory Lucid (Jr., OF), Tobalashe Ajiboro (Fr., 1B), Jurnee Caldwell (So., OF), Aliya Davis (Fr., OF), Amina Elbrini (Jr., OF), Kayla Hill (Fr., OF), Vicky Johnson (Fr., 3B/P), Giannabella Vinces (Fr., 3B), Eva Castro (Fr., OF)

Outlook: Things are certainly trending in the right direction for the Argonauts, who shook off two straight winless seasons by going 7-14 last year, as an infusion of young talent, led by freshmen shortstop Cali McCoy and pitcher Kate Dougherty, paid immediate dividends. Now, with last year’s young revelations returning with a year of experience under their belts, Rutgers Prep could be a factor in the Mountain Division. Matt Moore, who is an assistant coach with the five-time Greater Middlesex Conference champ St. Thomas Aquinas girls basketball team, and a former baseball coach at Monsignor Farrell on Staten Island, takes the Rutgers Prep helm from Ralph Forte, who departs after one season. He said the Argos are still a team with just one senior, so there could be some more growing pains. Moore is looking for junior center fielder Julia Opong-Marfo to have an impact with her speed, and for junior catcher Anya Pathak to pair well with Dougherty in her first year as a backstop. She should also be key on offense, the coach said. Carly Tomfohrde, the lone senior, will handle the leadership.

SOMERVILLE

Coach: Karissa Astrella, third season

Last season record: 7-14

Top letterwinners lost: Ashley Miranda (OF)

Roster: Nicole Fitzgibbon (Sr., P), Kari LaCanna (Sr., P/1B), Mina Batra (Sr., INF), Ashley Shannon (Sr., OF), Riley DeSarno (Jr., Inf.), Kelsey Butler (Jr., OF), Ella Schueler (So., 2B), Anna DeCola (So., C), Thea Pappas (So., U)

Outlook: The Pioneers certainly moved in the right direction last year, notching seven victories, just a season after a brutal two-win campaign. Now, losing just one player to graduation, the experienced squad could be ready for another step, especially now that it’s moved down to the Mountain Division. Coach Karissa Astrella said her club is hungry and ready to compete. Seniors Nicole Fitzgibbon and Kari LaCanna return to share the pitching duties, and both will also be key to the Ville offensive attack. Riley DeSarno, Anna DeCola and Mina Batra are also key bats for a team that could contend for the division title in their new surroundings.

SOUTH HUNTERDON

Coach: Jim Smiegocki, fourth season

Last season record: 2-16

Top letterwinners lost: Logan Rzasa.

Roster: Kaitlyn Srivastava (Sr., P/1B), Cambria Loesch (Sr., C), Cara Bednar (Sr., 1B), Georgia Andreoli (Sr., CF), Danella Silagy (Sr., SS), Anika Balog (So., 2B/SS), Lina Weiland (Jr., OF), Elsie Scheetz (Fr., P/OF), Laila Forti (Fr., 3B), Reagan Morris (Fr., OF), Carin Gallagher (Fr., U/P), Jlynda Barrientos (Jr., C/3B), Brynna Loesch (So., OF), Addison Polukord (So., Inf.), Maddie Leary (Fr., 2B), Aidan Steffanelli (Fr., OF/P), Yeselin Recinos (So., Inf.), A'ziya Jackson (Jr., OF), Payton Polukord (Fr., C/3B), Mariah Hettman (Fr., SS)

Outlook: Last season can certainly be chalked up to a rebuilding year for South Hunterdon, which entered 2023 having lost six top-flight seniors to graduation, including four Skyland Conference All-Stars, finishing 2-16 after a 16-6 campaign and suffering its first losing year since 2015. Now, with some experienced players back and a key transfer, the Eagles are ready to head back in the right direction. South Hunterdon has 26 players in the program, a massive haul for the tiny Group 1 school and the most in a season, perhaps, ever, coach Jim Smiegocki said. Leading the way are the seniors, including ace Kaitlyn Srivastava, catcher Cambria Loesch, first baseman Cara Bednar and center fielder Georgia Andreoli. All four are expected to be key on the off the field, as is senior newcomer Danilla Silagy, who started at shortstop for Hillsborough the past three seasons. Her arrival in West Amwell is a huge get for the Eagles, and despite her transferring clearly not being for athletic advantage, NJSIAA rules state the East Stroudsburg-commit isn’t eligible to play until April 23. Still, her presence coming from one of the state’s top programs – one that played in the state Group 4 final in two of the past three seasons -- is a huge boost for South Hunterdon. Sophomore returner Anika Balog and freshman Elsie Scheetz, who will also see some time in the circle, are also expected to have an impact at the plate.

UNION COUNTY CONFERENCE

GOVERNOR LIVINGSTON

Coach: Erin Lanigan, sixth season

Last season record: 19-7

Top letterwinners lost: Elise Faxon (C), Kelly Hanratty (RF), Anna Popola (LF), Kate Granelli (2B), Savannah Levine (1B/OF), Katie

DeBello (P), Alina Murad (P)

Roster: Gianna Basile (Sr., 1B/OF), Emma McElroy (Sr., CF), Chelsea Kiesewetter (Jr., SS), Julie Rinaldi (Jr, 2B/OF), Vanessa Popola (So, C), Lily Sandholm (So, 3B), Alyssa Monaco (So, P), Addy Figlar (So, P), Abbey Devanney (So, 2B/OF/P), Carly Pfeiffer (Fr, 2B), Hannah Belluche (Fr., C/OF)

Outlook: The Highlanders were hit pretty hard by graduation, a haul that featured five All-Area players, including first-team catcher Elise Faxon, second-team outfielder Kelly Hanratty and ace Katie DeBello. GL also lost No. 2 pitcher Alina Murad, leaving a trio of sophomores with little to no experience to handle things in the circle. Sophomore Alyssa Monaco, who saw a handful of innings last season, is expected to start opening day, and coach Erin Lanigan said she put a lot of hard work into her offseason, and it shows. Classmate Addy Figlar will also see regular innings, with sophomore Abbey Devanney also seeing time. Governor Livingston does have a good core of offense back, led by junior Chelsea Kiesewetter, who is 27 hits away from 100. She will lead off, while senior Emma McElroy will also be a key bat, beginning her final campaign needing just 18 hits to reach the century mark. Sophomores Lily Sandholm, Vanessa Popola, Gianna Basile and versatile freshman Carly Pfeiffer will also be key to the attack. Lanigan said her team is setting small goals as it works its way toward competing for a conference crown and a return trip to the county final. The coach said she is really stressing the importance of setting team and individual goals and working on the little things.

NEW PROVIDENCE

Coach: Chris Eckert, first season

Last season record: 14-8

Top letterwinners lost: Olivia Mulqueen (C/OF).

Roster: Caroline Apicella (Sr., P), June Blougouras (Sr., OF/C), Ella Celoski (So., P/OF), Annie Conover (So., C/OF), Cathrine Conover (Sr., 1B), Hailey Gaeta (So., IF/OF), Keira Goetke (Sr., SS), Reese Hageman (Jr., 1B/OF), Madeleine Horan (So., OF), Haley Kessler (So., 2B/SS), Carys Lee (So., OF), Jiselle Mateo (So., C/IF/OF), Micaela Matles (Sr., OF), Lila McNamara (Jr., OF/2B), Cassidy Mishkind (Sr., 3B), Emma Peldunas (Fr., CF), Christina Stango (Fr., OF), Emma Wetzel (So., OF)

Outlook: The Pioneers have a new head coach for the first time in 12 seasons, as Chris Eckert takes over for Jill Fischman. Eckert, who was an assistant with the Governor Livingston softball team the past two years, where he also serves as the head varsity girls basketball coach, inherits a team coming off three straight winning seasons. With just one key graduation loss, New Providence should be in good shape for another successful campaign. The Pioneers had a bunch of freshmen play regularly last year, and Eckert expects them to make a big jump this season. That includes Haley Kessler, who hit .406 last season. She’ll be leading off, with seniors Cate Conover, Keira Goetke and Cassidy Mishkind also providing key bats. Sophomore Annie Conover, who drove in 26 runs as a frosh last year, is also expected to have an offensive impact. Senior Caroline Apicella, who served as the ace a season ago, is back, with sophomore Ella Celoski also expected to see time in the circle.

PLAINFIELD

Coach: Devyn Hale, fourth season

Last season record: 1-16

Top letterwinners lost: Jayda Wilkes (1B).

Roster: Josalyn Abelard (Fr., P), Kourtney Bagley (Jr., 3B), Arianna Bajnath (Fr., 2B), Grace Brittain-Jones (Fr., 1B), Yaneishla Infante (Jr., RF), Ediliana Jimenez Gomez (Jr., C), Kendra Kelly (So., C), Marysleiby Lopez (So., SS), Jackelyn Nolasco Sic (So., RF), Nevaeh Prince (Sr., RF), Nataly Ruano (Sr., 2B), Sarah Santana (Sr., P), Aysha Theodore (Sr., 3B), Zofia Vargas (Fr., C)

Outlook: The Cardinals are coming off a rough season, winning just once, and while there are only four seniors on this young team, coach Devyn Hale feels she has a nice group of underclassmen and incoming freshmen that are looking to make a name for themselves and compete in the Sky Division. Hale said the goal is not only to vie for a winning campaign this season, but to develop as a team for years to come.

Marysleiby Lopez, Grace Brittain-Jones, Ediliana Gomez and Kourtney Bagley will be the biggest bats in the lineup, while senior Sarah Santana is back as the ace. She’ll be joined in the circle by freshman Joselyn Abelard.

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD

Coach: Matt Giannacio, second season

Last season record: 11-15

Top letterwinners lost: Angie Diaco (OF), Kady Rettino (OF), Morgan Barbossa (C/OF/3B)

Roster: Maddie Bogart (Fr., P/SS/3B/OF), Natalie DiFabrizio (Fr., C/3B/3B/OF), Olivia DiSalvo (Jr., P/1B/P/1B), Lara Fox (Fr., OF), Julia Fredrichs (Sr., 2B), Sam Friscia (Jr., C/SS/OF), Avery Klotz (Fr., 1B/3B), Sairah Llano (Sr., P/1B/3B/OF), Sarina Llano (Fr., C/3B/1B), Sam Marcolina (Fr., OF), Virginia Nanton (Jr., OF), Emily Roof (So., P/SS/OF), Harper Shimko (Fr., P/SS/3B/OF), Katie Sullivan (So., 2B/OF/2B/OF), Julia Tiedemann (Sr., OF), Angelina Valente (Jr., 3B/1B/OF)

Outlook: The first step in the right direction for the Raiders would be a nice, calm and drama-free start to the season. Matt Giannacio, who spent 10 years as an assistant coach for SPF, took over as head coach one game into last season when Rich Vaccaro parted ways with the program just a game into his tenure. Now, with a full preseason under his belt, Giannacio is looking for his team to challenge for the UCC Mountain Division crown after finishing third last year. The Raiders feature three senior leaders in Sairah Llano, Julia Fredrichs, and Julia Tiedemann. They also return experience varsity performers like Olivia DiSalvo, Sam Friscia, Emily Roof and Angelina Valente, who, along with Sairah Llano, are expected to lead the offense. Freshman Maddie Bogart is also expected to contribute to the attack for a club that looks to have some excellent depth with seven freshmen with softball experience joining the squad. Giannacio said his club will feature five pitchers, with all seeing regular time in the circle while also playing elsewhere on the diamond. Sairah Llano, DeSalvo and Roof are the returning arms, while freshmen Bogart and Harper Shimko are also expected to be part of the rotation.

UNION CATHOLIC

Coach: AJ Bonadies, second season

Last season record: 15-8

Top letterwinners lost: Jess Sot (SS), Deyalyn Sosa (3B), Caroline Parker (OF)

Roster: Aniya Fleming (Sr., OF), Bella Donnelly (Fr., Inf.), Cam Kelly (Sr., P/Util.), Emma Kaminski (So., Util.), Hannah Buniak (So., Inf.), Isabella Martins (So., OF), Janelle Cardozo (Fr., OF), Jules Hart (Sr., Util.), Kat Price (So., Inf.), Kelsey Edmondson (Fr., OF), Lilah Reidy Jr (Jr., P/Inf.), Mia Vitagliano (Fr., P), Sarah Potts (Sr., C), Sienna Parker (Fr., Inf.)

Outlook: The Vikings stunned the Union County Conference last season, following up a six-win campaign by taking the Valley Division title. Now, with seven seniors lost to graduation, including three top players in shortstop Jessica Sot, third baseman Deyalin Sosa and outfielder Caroline Parker, Union Catholic is certainly in for a challenge to repeat. But that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Second-year coach AJ Bonadies said his team is looking to compete at a high level and feels his cub has a lot of potential and room to grow. Among the talent Union Catholic does have back is four-year varsity starter Cam Kelly. The senior, who played U-18 for Team Ireland, provides a big bat in the lineup, as well as an experienced varsity arm in the circle. She’ll be joined, once again, in a pitching rotation with junior Leila Reidy, after both hurlers put up excellent pitching numbers a year ago with sub 2.50 ERAs. Kelly, sophomore Hannah Buniak and senior Jules Hart are expected to lead the offense.

WESTFIELD

Coach: Caitlin Cheddar, 15th season

Last season record: 13-14

Top letterwinners lost: Grace Loder (OF).

Roster: Cat Heflin (Sr., 1B), Natalie Ardente (So., 2B), Alex Laguna (Jr., SS), Erin Doherty (Sr., 3B), Julie Kamins (Sr., LF), Quinlan Doherty (Jr., CF), Annie Reilly (Sr. C/1B), Gianna Puglisi (Sr., C/Util.), Grace D Angelo (Sr., P), Bella Scipioni (Sr., P), Julia Dizon (Sr., Util.), Rebecca Willson (Sr., Util.)

Outlook: The Blue Devils finished just a game under .500 last year, their first losing season since 2016, but with nearly everyone back, there’s every reason to believe Westfield should again be a threat in Union County. Longtime coach Caitlin Cheddar said the focus is on competing and improving each outing, with the hope the club is playing its best softball come tournament time. Senior Erin Doherty, joins classmate Cat Heflin as the two top returning players, although Heflin will miss some time with an injury. Junior Alex Laguna will also be key to the attack. Senior Bella Scipioni, who emerged as the ace last year, returns in the circle, along with classmate Grace D’Angelo, who should also see some innings.

Staff writer Simeon Pincus has been covering NJ sports since 1997, and has been on the softball beat since 1999. He can be reached at CourierSoftball@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Softball preview: A team-by-team look at the Skyland and area UCC