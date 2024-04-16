Softball: Check out the first Top 10 rankings of the 2024 season

The weather has made for a very interesting start to the 2024 softball season. That's why when you look at the records for all these teams, they haven't played the same amount of games.

Here's a look at the first lohud Top 10 rankings of the high school softball season.

Top 10 rankings

Rye Neck softball won 1-0 at Tuckahoe April 12, 2024.

Records reflect games through Sunday, April 14

Clarkstown South (7-1): The Vikings are off to a strong start. They have quality wins over Ursuline and Harrison, along with early-season victories over Tappan Zee, Albertus Magnus and Nyack. North Rockland (4-0): The lone team to make it out of regional play last season is picking up right where it left off. The Red Raiders have some early Class AAA wins over White Plains and Ketcham. Ursuline (3-1): The Koalas are off to another fast start. In their last two games, they've outscored opponents 29-5. The lone loss came at the hands of top-ranked Clarkstown South. Albertus Magnus (2-1): It's a small sample size, but the Falcons have gotten off to a hot start that includes a 9-0 shutout of reigning Class B champion Rye Neck. Teagan Dwyer continues to show she's one of the top pitchers in Section 1. White Plains (5-1): The Tigers are off to a strong start behind freshman ace Alexis Tighe. So far, has a 2.69 ERA and is batting .579 with 10 RBIs, two doubles, a triple and a home run. She went a combined 4 for 9 with seven RBIs in wins over Arlington and Carmel. Tappan Zee (6-1): After an early-season loss to Clarkstown South, the Dutchmen are 6-0 with solid wins over Hen Hud and Ardsley. Tappan Zee has a good 1-2 punch in the circle with longtime ace Keira Meyers and Haley Arvidson. Arlington (2-2): In a short sample size, the Admirals have shown a lot of fight in both the wins and losses. Alyssa Liguori and Jocelyn Pepe lead the way with the bats. Ketcham (2-2): The Storm have had a bit of a see-saw start, but the bats started to come around in a win over Mamaroneck. Ketcham is getting contributions from Jenny Nardelli, Kaelyn Brenner and Emma Kozlowski. Harrison (2-3): Don't let the record fool you. The Huskies played a tough stretch of games early on, with games against tough opponents like Ketcham, White Plains and Clarkstown South. The quartet of Lexi Cozzali, Ava Taddeo, Barbara Jo Coppola and Gabriela Triano helped the Huskies in their win Saturday over Scarsdale. Rye Neck (4-1): The Panthers are off to another good start and getting hitting contributions from Daniella Lori, Clare Picone, and Shelby Preisser. Preisser has stepped into the role as ace and kept reigning Class C champion Tuckahoe in check in Friday's 1-0 win.

On deck

Edgemont (6-0), Nanuet (6-0), Clarkstown North (6-0), Mahopac (2-0), Tuckahoe (4-2), Valhalla (6-2), Rye (2-1), Pearl River (2-1), Hen Hud (2-2).

Section 1 class-by-class rankings

Class AAA: 1. North Rockland; 2. John Jay-East Fishkill; 3. White Plains; 4. New Rochelle; 5t. Arlington, 5t. Ketcham; 7. Mamaroneck.

Class AA: 1. Mahopac; 2. Clarkstown North; 3. Clarkstown South; 4t. Eastchester; 4t. Ursuline ; 6. Carmel; 7. Brewster; 8. Somers; 9. Yorktown; 10. Harrison.

Class A: 1t. Edgemont; 1t. Nanuet; 3. Tappan Zee; 4t. Pearl River; 4t. Rye; 6. Hastings; 7. Ardsley; 8t. Hen Hud; 8t. Lakeland; 10. Panas.

Class B: 1. Pawling; 2. Rye Neck; 3. Valhalla; 4. Yonkers Montessori; 5. Albertus Magnus; 6. Pleasantville; 7. Westlake; 8. Croton-Harmon.

Class C: 1. Leffell School; 2. Tuckhaoe; 3. North Salem; 4t. Haldane; 4t. Hamilton.

