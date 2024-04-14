Softball: Carlsbad 6, La Costa Canyon 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – North County matchup featuring Carlsbad and La Costa Canyon.

This would go to extra innings, in the 8th.. Emerson Jarrard hits one to the pitcher, she throws it home.. but Tiara Hill slides under the tag safe. Carlsbad takes the lead 2-1.

Then it’s the freshman Autumn Muro, with the sacrifice fly to to right field. That’s deep enough to bring home the run.. as Carlsbad beats La Costa Canyon in extra innings, the final 6-4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.