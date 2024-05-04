Softball: Bullard Hamshire-Fannett Area series knotted at a game apiece

May 3—JASPER — Bullard and Hamshire-Fannett exchange wins Friday in their Class 4A, Region III, best-of-three Area series, which was played at Jasper High School.

Bullard came away with a 4-1 victory in the opener and the Lady Longhorns bounced back to blank Bullard, 3-0, in Game 2.

The Lady Panthers and the Lady Longhorns started off the afternoon by completing Game 1, which was suspended in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night due to the arrival of inclement weather in Lufkin.

No additional runs were scored by either team Friday in the conclusion of Game 1.

Bullard and Hamshire-Fannett will meet at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Lufkin High School for the rubber game of the series.

The series winner will advance to play either Gilmer or Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the regional quarterfinal round next week.

Game 1- Bullard 4, Hamshire-Fannett 1

Brooklyn Brannen held the Lady Longhorns scoreless over five innings as Bullard cruised to a 4-1 win. Brannen gave up four hits, struck out 11 and walked one after entering the game in the third inning in relief of Anistyn Foster, who started for the Lady Panthers.

Bullard scored all of its runs in the bottom of the second frame.

Emery Baker led off by reaching base on a four-pitch walk. She was moved over to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Kenzie Roberts.

With two outs, Dakota Payne stroked a single into right field that brought Baker in to score. Payne was able to advance to second on the throw in.

Bullard's second run came when Zaylie Zahirniak muscled a double into center field, which allowed Payne to score from second base.

Following a base on balls to Kirstin Malone, Brannen stepped into the batter's box and helped her own cause by belting a double, which brought Zahirniak and Malone in to score and doubling the Bullard lead.

Game 2 — Hamshire-Fannett 3, Bullard 0

Jaeleigh Drake limited the Lady Panthers to one hit in recording the complete game win for Hamshire-Fannett. The junior-righty fanned 15 and walked seven.

Brannen went the distance in the circle for Bullard. She was touched up for three runs, all earned, off of four hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Hamshire-Fannett plated all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Brannen had her team's only hit of the game, a single.