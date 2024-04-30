Softball: Big fourth propels St. Dom's to win over Mountain Valley

Apr. 29—AUBURN — A seven-run fourth inning boosted the St. Dominic Academy softball team to a 12-9 win over Mountain Valley on Monday.

"I feel great about this win, awesome," St. Dom's coach Scott Berube said. "We expected to win, and we knew it would be a tough battle, so the victory is good."

The Saints turned a 3-1 deficit into a 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

St. Dom's (4-1) went through its entire batting lineup in the frame. Lily Fortin led off with a double and later scored. Maddie Andrews also doubled and scored in the fourth.

"Once one of the players started executing the offense, it really picked the girls up, gained some confidence, and then they all started executing on offense," Berube said.

Elie Porter, Olivia Tapley, Ellia Dick, Emily Andrews and Sophia Franciose also scored runs for the Saints in the fourth.

"We just had a lot of momentum in the dugout, there was a lot of positivity," Emily Andrews said. "We're starting to understand each other and how each other play, and we're starting to really mold together as a team which really helps going into the season."

Her sister, Maddie Andrews, added that the Saints are starting to "pick it up and be more confident in our plays." Maddie pitched all seven innings for St. Dom's. Following the Saints' big fourth inning, she held the Falcons (0-5) to one run until they battled back to score five runs in the seventh inning.

"Her pitching was good at times, she just probably got a little tired at the end," Berube said. "I thought it was really good, actually. They were an older team and they looked like a pretty good hitting team all the way up and down the order, so keeping them to six runs, I think, or four runs after five innings was a really good job by her."

Maddie Andrews said she reminded herself to stay positive and stay in motion when fatigue set in in the final inning.

Madisyn McLean hit a three-run double for the Falcons in the seventh.

Mountain Valley coach Gary Dolloff attributed the seventh-inning success to the Falcons relaxing, which he said results in "playing better and not worrying about anything." They kept getting hits and loading the bases, which he said only increased momentum as the inning went on.

"I thought we could play with them," Dolloff said about St. Dom's. "I think we showed that we could stay with them, and it's just trying to throw strikes and stuff like that. That's all been a struggle all year is trying to get the strike zone, but pitchers are doing a great job at getting better and stronger and carrying us into the fifth inning, so now we've got to finish games in the sixth and seventh inning."

Lanee Boucher pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Falcons, Victoria Hendley pitched 2 2/3 innings and Madison Blanchard finished out the game. Dolloff said Monday was Hendley's first time pitching this season, and it was a great time for her to "get her feet wet."

Berube said he expected the game to be competitive after watching the Falcons warm up and seeing the age and strengths of their players. He also wasn't surprised when Mountain Valley had a big seventh inning.

"When we were up 12-4, did I expect what happened in the last inning, yes, I actually did a little bit," Berube said. "I knew she (Maddie Andrews) was tired and I knew they'd put the ball in play.

"I just wish we had made better decisions with the ball to keep the runs down, but it was OK. We let it ride out and I knew we had a good path and it would work out in the long run."

Berube said Fortin, a freshman, was a standout for St. Dom's. She finished with two runs, a double and a single and played solid defense at shortstop. He also said Franciose had a good game and that Emily Andrews was good behind the plate.

Dolloff said McLean, the Falcons' first baseman, played "our best game."

He also noted Mallorie Bourret's effort at shortstop and Brooke Brown at catcher for holding the Saints to a couple of runs and passed balls.

Emily Andrews said one of the Saints' strengths this season is how well they work together.

"I think we all mold really well together, and I think that is a big part in just the team and doing well in a season," Emily Andrews said. "If you have the skill but the team doesn't really mold, then it can cause problems, but if everyone is really confident with each other and their skill, it can make a season (go) really well."

The Saints head to Bethel for their next game on Wednesday against Telstar (1-5), while the Falcons play Poland (3-3) at home Wednesday.

Copy the Story Link

Watch: Highlights, interviews from the week's high school sports action

Area roundup: Lewiston baseball beats Oak Hill on walk-off