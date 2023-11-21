Social media reacts to Texas A&M’s gloating record against teams in Texas
One of Texas’ biggest rivals is at it again.
On Sunday, the Texas A&M football account posted a statistic on social media that showed their record against teams in the state since 2012.
The Aggies’ 17-0 record since 2012 is quite deceiving when you look at their opponents:
Abilene Christian University: 1-0
Lamar University: 2-0
Prairie View A&M: 3-0
Rice University: 2-0
Sam Houston State University: 2-0
Texas State University: 1-0
UTEP: 1-0
UTSA: 3-0
Texas A&M has not played against Texas, Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech since 2012. Their bragging has once again caused them to be roasted on social media.
The Longhorns defeated A&M in their final Big 12 matchup in 2011 with a walk-off field goal by Justin Tucker, and they will face off once again next year when Texas joins the SEC.
Improved to 17-0 against in-state schools since 2012#GigEm pic.twitter.com/UUsOdZLQgR
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 19, 2023
— SweetDollaIceT (@SweetDollaIceT) November 19, 2023
Why does the list start in 2012, A&M?
A&M….why 2012?!
WHAT HAPPENED IN 2011, A&M?!?! https://t.co/w1vufmlRYh
— Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) November 20, 2023
So pathetic, but that is aggy football history in a nutshell. All bark, no bite.
— Jeff 🤘🏼🇺🇸🦅🤘🏼(Formerly HOOKEM4EVR) (@TransplntedTxn) November 20, 2023
imagine any other team bragging about beating Abilene Christian… not a good look.
— Out Fox Sports (@MarkHolder27) November 19, 2023
Honestly should have SEC card revoked for this tweet. 🥴
— Chris Landry (@chris_m_landry) November 19, 2023
How many of those are against P5 programs? https://t.co/MbRDVS5EBZ pic.twitter.com/Bp1wBcqzrD
— Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) November 20, 2023
Records against P5 opponents in Texas during that span:
Texas: 0-0
TCU: 0-0
Texas Tech: 0-0
Baylor: 0-0
Houston: 0-0 https://t.co/YlxxfWb4fO
— Derrico Henrio, onion enjoyer (@derrico_henrio) November 20, 2023
Ok, this might be the new “PENN STATE HAS HAD PLAYERS IN EVERY SUPERBOWL” kind of graphic. https://t.co/QLJT95QF4W
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 19, 2023
You won’t believe the number of in-state P5 schools Texas A&M has played since 2012 https://t.co/V3OPa3V5ji
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 19, 2023
Go back one more year, let’s say 2011? https://t.co/OgFZqcyTGC
— Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 19, 2023
What about against app-state schools since 2012? https://t.co/tgEeVI7po9
— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 20, 2023