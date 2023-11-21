Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas A&M’s gloating record against teams in Texas

Tyler Oglesby
·2 min read
One of Texas’ biggest rivals is at it again.

On Sunday, the Texas A&M football account posted a statistic on social media that showed their record against teams in the state since 2012.

The Aggies’ 17-0 record since 2012 is quite deceiving when you look at their opponents:

  • Abilene Christian University: 1-0

  • Lamar University: 2-0

  • Prairie View A&M: 3-0

  • Rice University: 2-0

  • Sam Houston State University: 2-0

  • Texas State University: 1-0

  • UTEP: 1-0

  • UTSA: 3-0

Texas A&M has not played against Texas, Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech since 2012. Their bragging has once again caused them to be roasted on social media.

The Longhorns defeated A&M in their final Big 12 matchup in 2011 with a walk-off field goal by Justin Tucker, and they will face off once again next year when Texas joins the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire