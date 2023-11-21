Social media reacts to Texas A&M’s gloating record against teams in Texas

One of Texas’ biggest rivals is at it again.

On Sunday, the Texas A&M football account posted a statistic on social media that showed their record against teams in the state since 2012.

The Aggies’ 17-0 record since 2012 is quite deceiving when you look at their opponents:

Texas A&M has not played against Texas, Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech since 2012. Their bragging has once again caused them to be roasted on social media.

The Longhorns defeated A&M in their final Big 12 matchup in 2011 with a walk-off field goal by Justin Tucker, and they will face off once again next year when Texas joins the SEC.

Abilene Christian 1-0

Lamar 2-0

Prairie View A&M 3-0

Rice 2-0

Sam Houston 2-0

**SMU 2-0

Texas State 1-0

UTEP 1-0

**UTSA 3-0 **Before they were somewhat respectable programs https://t.co/92ggpeVjcG — SweetDollaIceT (@SweetDollaIceT) November 19, 2023

