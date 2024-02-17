Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s road loss at Nebraska

It was another frustrating afternoon of Big Ten basketball for the Penn State faithful. The Nittany Lions lost their third straight game in yet another road loss for the program in a season that has been overflowing with road setbacks. Penn State lost to Nebraska 68-49 after plating without Kanye Clary and being outpaced after halftime by the Huskers.

As has become the norm for Penn State’s basketball fans, the frustrations of not seeing the program seemingly take a step forward continued with the latest loss, while some have held on to the belief that things will one day be better. The question is whether or not any success to be had down the line will be able to be sustained. For a program without back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in program history, the fear is we are witnessing yet another rebuild that will eventually have to start over from scratch in a few years.

But negativity certainly has q way of bringing out the worst social media reactions. And, of course, it is easier than ever to share those reactions with the use of social media.

Here are how some people on Twitter were creating to the latest performance by the Nittany Lions.

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) looks to pass against…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) looks to pass against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) shoots a…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) shoots a 3-point shot against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Qudus Wahab (22) drives against…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Qudus Wahab (22) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jameel Brown (5) shoots a…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jameel Brown (5) shoots a 3-point shot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades against the…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Qudus Wahab (22) blocks a…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Qudus Wahab (22) blocks a shot by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) drives…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard D'Marco Dunn (2) drives against…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard D'Marco Dunn (2) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) shoots a 3-point shot…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) shoots a 3-point shot against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Puff Johnson (4) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrates after making a…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jameel Brown (5) looks to…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jameel Brown (5) looks to pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30), guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) and forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) dribbles…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives against Penn State…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) drives…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Nebraska

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) drives against…

Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Zach Hicks (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and guard Brice Williams (3) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Can you figure it out?

This basketball team is so so frustrating. Clearly, we have the talent to win games yet we come out and put on performances like today. — Penn State Forever (@PSU_Nitts) February 17, 2024

Sometimes it does feel like that

What it feels like to watch these last 3 basketball games pic.twitter.com/PxctpN7C1x — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) February 17, 2024

Hope you have an eye washing station handy

Anybody watching Penn State Basketball today #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Rxnlvsq5FG — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) February 17, 2024

Let Mike Rhoades do his thing

Penn State basketball is just hard to watch sometimes, but I’m bought into Rhoades and what he’s doing. I really thought this team wouldn’t win more than 4 games in the Big Ten. — Benny (@BennySportsTalk) February 17, 2024

Something to hope for in the future

One day Penn State basketball will give me something to root for once football season ends — Buhrandon (@DuvalLions) February 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire