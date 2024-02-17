Social media reacts to Iowa’s thrilling overtime win over Wisconsin

What. A. Game.

Seriously folks, someone please send me a Calendar because I could have sworn it was March already. That was some tournament-caliber college basketball if I’ve even seen it before, neither team willing to let the other escape with a victory.

For the Hawkeyes, they had a lot riding on this game. Sitting at 10th in the Big Ten conference, amongst a dog pack of contenders, every game has pretty much become a must-win for the Hawkeyes. Including Wisconsin, Iowa has three ranked opponents left on their schedule, as well as dances with conference contenders Michigan State and Northwestern. For a team needing statement victories to have a hope at making the NCAA Tournament, Iowa certainly has plenty of chances, starting with their Saturday clash at home against Wisconsin.

Things truly looked very bad to start in this one. Wisconsin couldn’t miss a shot if they wanted to, while Iowa started slowly on the other end. This seemed like it was going to be a blowout to put a dagger into Iowa’s season. Then the Hawkeyes came storming back to close out the second half, going blow-for-blow with the Badgers all the way to overtime.

And then, get this, Iowa won.

That’s right. All year it feels as though the Hawkeyes have dropped these close games. They’ve ripped our hearts out time and time again this year. But this was their day, Tony Perkins hitting the game-winning bucket with 1.2 seconds left to go. Iowa knocked off 20th-ranked Wisconsin, 88-86.

Iowa needed statement victories late into the season. Ladies and gentlemen, we just got our first one. Here are the reactions.

Sounds like Fran to me

Wisconsin red-hot from three and scoring way too easily. Badgers lead 11-4. Fran McCaffery calls a timeout: "Guys, what the f***?" — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

Not going well to start

Down 17-6 at the first media timeout, Fran McCaffery turning to Patrick McCaffery, Ladji Dembele & back to Tony Perkins, along with Peyton Sandfort & Ben Krikke. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 17, 2024

Typical Sandfort things

Payton Sandfort putting Iowa on his back right now. He has nine of Iowa's 15. Wisconsin leads, 24-15. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 17, 2024

Is that good?

Wisconsin is scoring 1.88 points per possession through the first 10 minutes. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

We have life!

Hawkeyes showing some life at both ends now. Iowa on an 11-3 run, trailing 38-33. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) February 17, 2024

How?!

We are 16 minutes into this game and no Iowa player has more than 1 rebound. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

Wow, looking a lot better going into half

Half: Iowa 43, Wisconsin 47. What a comeback by the Hawkeyes as this one looked ugly early. AJ Storr leads all with 12 points. Owen Freeman leads the Hawkeyes with 10. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) February 17, 2024

She wanna check in or...

Standing ovation for Caitlin Clark during the men’s game here at Carver, as she’s honored for becoming NCAA women’s basketball’s all time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/YNZyppX2Bi — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 17, 2024

New ball game!

#Hawkeyes have tied this thing up at 47. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

He should absolutely be playing more

Time to lean into Brock Harding getting 20+ minutes at PG Harding

Perkins

Dix

Payton

Freeman Go small. You aren't going to play good defense all of the sudden. But this is your quickest most athletic group. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) February 17, 2024

We took the lead!

BLOCKED!

That is who I came to see

Ref show underway. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 17, 2024

No, not neat!

Wisconsin in the bonus with 12:14 left. Neat! #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 17, 2024

Need that!

When Josh Dix elevates a clean look from 15-16 feet, it's over. He's 6-for-7 from the floor today and Iowa leads Wisconsin, 61-59. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 17, 2024

Absolutely

If this is to be viewed as a rebuilding year for Iowa (most would say it is), there have been so many teachable moments and so much growth that can be expected. They've lost big leads. They've overcome insurmountable deficits. They've taken their lumps. It will help downstream. — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) February 17, 2024

BOOOOO!

I am sorry — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

Come on boys!

Iowa taking a 70-64 lead into the under-8 timeout. 4 Hawkeyes in doubles: Freeman 16, Dix 15, Sandfort 13, Perkins 11. Iowa 11-16 FG, 5-6 FT this half. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 17, 2024

Some cameramen were harmed in the filming of this game

POV: Tony Perkins just ran you over. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QpRMpYDodP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2024

Double-double alert

All tied up

Pretty entertaining game here at Carver this afternoon. Score tied 74-74 with 3:16 left between longtime pals Iowa and Wisconsin. Both teams in the bonus. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 17, 2024

Sure...

Ugh

Wahl with a bucket to give Wisconsin the lead, 78-76. Iowa ball, 47.2 to go. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 17, 2024

OVERTIME?!

OVERTIME: Iowa 78, Wisconsin 78. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 17, 2024

GOODBYE!

Tyler Wahl has fouled out of this one. 2:46 remaining in overtime. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

Tied again!

Dix ties the game with a free-throw line jumper. 84-84, 1:45 to go. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 17, 2024

IT'S GOOD!

Tony Perkins. Bucket. 1.3 seconds left. Iowa leads by 2. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 17, 2024

PERKINS WINS IT!!

IOWA TAKES THE LEAD WITH A SECOND LEFT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sMLGx2JhiY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2024

WE MOVE ON!

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire