Social Media Reacts: Danny Stutsman announces return to Sooners for 2024
The Oklahoma Sooners got huge news on Monday when Danny Stutsman announced his return for the 2024 season. With Stutsman and Billy Bowman returning for 2024, the Sooners have their two best defenders from 2023 coming back.
Stutsman, a first-team All-Big 12 selection and AP third-team All-American will anchor a defense that improved dramatically in 2023 and has the young talent that could help it take another step in 2024.
In his announcement, Stutsman fully leaned into his relationship with Sooners legend Brian Bosworth, who made a cameo in his announcement video that took social media by storm.
As the Sooners prepare for the Alamo Bowl and then the offseason, they can feel even more confident about the direction the team is heading as it embarks on its first season in the SEC.
Danny Stutsman was one of the best linebackers in college football in 2023 and will be on the shortlist for every major defensive award in 2024.
As we revel in Stutsman’s return, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions from his announcement.
He's BAAAAAAACK!!!
I’M NOT 🤬 LEAVING. pic.twitter.com/FfCIy23Q9W
— DannyStutsman (@FbStutsman) December 11, 2023
Taking that step
Danny actually did the dang thing. Wow. Legendary status 🔜 https://t.co/B4uKgeIsLE
— Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 11, 2023
So on Brand
Dawg… of all the Danny Stutsman things, THAT is the most Danny Stutsman thing of all time
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 11, 2023
Coach is Pumped
The FINISH is ALWAYS Better than the BEGINNING🗣️🫡 @FbStutsman https://t.co/PvPHzOQmne
— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 11, 2023
The numbers are strong with Stuts
Stutsman Army is about to have an enlistment boom like never before.
— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 11, 2023
Incredible for the Sooners Defense
I don’t think it can be measured how big it is that Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman will return to Norman in 2024. Both will be candidates to compete for the Butkus and Thorpe Awards, respectively. Massive, massive news.
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 11, 2023
Billy Bowman reacts
uh oh
— ² killbill (@Billy2Bowman) December 11, 2023
We're all emotional about this
Just cried tears of joy!! Let’s go!! https://t.co/zkW6Qmo0wi
— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) December 11, 2023
Huge for the Sooners
Breaking: Oklahoma star LB Danny Stutsman has announced he is returning to Norman
The #Sooners leader will play a fourth season at OU in the SEC
Obviously, a massive boost for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma defense going into 2024
— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 11, 2023
Incredible Return
Told my wife of the news that Danny Stutsman was returning and she got a big smile on her face and fist pumped.
— Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 11, 2023
"Texas fears Oklahoma"
Looks like I'm finally getting some ink next year. https://t.co/BqFQ3iImHY
— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) December 11, 2023
The context of the video
Danny Stutsman returning for 2024 season.
This video fits perfectly with the white Corvette and vanity plate "DANNYDEF"
During Brian Bosworth's time w/#Sooners there was an iconic picture of the linebacker leaning against a white Corvette with a vanity plate reading "THE BOZ" https://t.co/NUu0J6lw94
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 11, 2023
Danny Stutsman letting his work on the field do the work
Danny is building his brand right now and I hope alotta young guys is paying attention .. Started with his play ON THE FIELD first tho .. Shit is dope to see these players have those kinda opportunities now
— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) December 11, 2023
His running mate is pumped
https://t.co/IN1tFrPWYb pic.twitter.com/AlR14cOixd
— Jaren Kanak (@KanakJaren) December 11, 2023
I love it!
We are so totally winning the natty next year. I mean, still dropping a couple conference games because that’s tradition, but BOOMER BABY LET’S GO!!!!!!!!
— Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) December 11, 2023
Sad Horns
Texas fans when they see Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman coming back for one more year 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/78BurfH5aH
— 𝙁𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@SOONERSnFITTEDS) December 11, 2023
The most highly-anticipated announcement
Danny Stutsman has OU Twitter by the jugular and he knows it
Content king
— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 11, 2023
Sooner Nation right now
Mood pic.twitter.com/E7ZI2XtP9U
— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 11, 2023
B-Will a Believer
Natty confirmed!
— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) December 11, 2023
Stutsman incoming
https://t.co/Hxx6TtgTtB pic.twitter.com/5ie2D5KN56
— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) December 11, 2023
Buckle Up
#Sooners LB Danny Stutsman is coming back.
What did The Boz say? Glad you asked.
“… Now? It’s your turn, Danny Boy. Sooner Nation, buckle up and enjoy the ride.” https://t.co/1PAPv5Lban pic.twitter.com/jW19h7gWql
— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 11, 2023
Playmakers Returning
Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman back at Oklahoma practices next season is going to give Jimmy Greenbeans FITS running the scout offense
— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 11, 2023
The Boz reincarnated
Fully expect Danny Stutsman to be rocking some version of The Boz haircut next season. pic.twitter.com/HYnEbUkEnK
— Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) December 11, 2023
Man, it feels good to be a Sooner
Danny Stutsman is staying for OU’s first year in the SEC.
OU Hoops ranked ahead of Kentucky, Duke and the Texas Longhorns.
The vibes are good for fans of the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/EIljfMt0VP
— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) December 11, 2023
The Needle Mover
Danny Stutsman is so him that Boz shaved his hair back into a mohawk at age 60
— Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) December 11, 2023
College Football Shouldn't have let it happen
Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman are staying. Sheeeesh
— CΛM ᶜʳⁱᵐˢᵒⁿ (@CamtheSTONKman) December 11, 2023