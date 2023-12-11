Social Media Reacts: Danny Stutsman announces return to Sooners for 2024

The Oklahoma Sooners got huge news on Monday when Danny Stutsman announced his return for the 2024 season. With Stutsman and Billy Bowman returning for 2024, the Sooners have their two best defenders from 2023 coming back.

Stutsman, a first-team All-Big 12 selection and AP third-team All-American will anchor a defense that improved dramatically in 2023 and has the young talent that could help it take another step in 2024.

In his announcement, Stutsman fully leaned into his relationship with Sooners legend Brian Bosworth, who made a cameo in his announcement video that took social media by storm.

As the Sooners prepare for the Alamo Bowl and then the offseason, they can feel even more confident about the direction the team is heading as it embarks on its first season in the SEC.

Danny Stutsman was one of the best linebackers in college football in 2023 and will be on the shortlist for every major defensive award in 2024.

As we revel in Stutsman’s return, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions from his announcement.

He's BAAAAAAACK!!!

Taking that step

Danny actually did the dang thing. Wow. Legendary status 🔜 https://t.co/B4uKgeIsLE — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 11, 2023

So on Brand

Dawg… of all the Danny Stutsman things, THAT is the most Danny Stutsman thing of all time — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 11, 2023

Coach is Pumped

The FINISH is ALWAYS Better than the BEGINNING🗣️🫡 @FbStutsman https://t.co/PvPHzOQmne — Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 11, 2023

The numbers are strong with Stuts

Stutsman Army is about to have an enlistment boom like never before. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 11, 2023

Incredible for the Sooners Defense

I don’t think it can be measured how big it is that Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman will return to Norman in 2024. Both will be candidates to compete for the Butkus and Thorpe Awards, respectively. Massive, massive news. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 11, 2023

Billy Bowman reacts

uh oh — ² killbill (@Billy2Bowman) December 11, 2023

We're all emotional about this

Just cried tears of joy!! Let’s go!! https://t.co/zkW6Qmo0wi — Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) December 11, 2023

Huge for the Sooners

Breaking: Oklahoma star LB Danny Stutsman has announced he is returning to Norman The #Sooners leader will play a fourth season at OU in the SEC Obviously, a massive boost for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma defense going into 2024 — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 11, 2023

Incredible Return

Told my wife of the news that Danny Stutsman was returning and she got a big smile on her face and fist pumped. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 11, 2023

"Texas fears Oklahoma"

Looks like I'm finally getting some ink next year. https://t.co/BqFQ3iImHY — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) December 11, 2023

The context of the video

Danny Stutsman returning for 2024 season. This video fits perfectly with the white Corvette and vanity plate "DANNYDEF" During Brian Bosworth's time w/#Sooners there was an iconic picture of the linebacker leaning against a white Corvette with a vanity plate reading "THE BOZ" https://t.co/NUu0J6lw94 — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 11, 2023

Danny Stutsman letting his work on the field do the work

Danny is building his brand right now and I hope alotta young guys is paying attention .. Started with his play ON THE FIELD first tho .. Shit is dope to see these players have those kinda opportunities now — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) December 11, 2023

His running mate is pumped

I love it!

We are so totally winning the natty next year. I mean, still dropping a couple conference games because that’s tradition, but BOOMER BABY LET’S GO!!!!!!!! — Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) December 11, 2023

Sad Horns

Texas fans when they see Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman coming back for one more year 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/78BurfH5aH — 𝙁𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@SOONERSnFITTEDS) December 11, 2023

The most highly-anticipated announcement

Danny Stutsman has OU Twitter by the jugular and he knows it Content king — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 11, 2023

Sooner Nation right now

B-Will a Believer

Stutsman incoming

Buckle Up

#Sooners LB Danny Stutsman is coming back. What did The Boz say? Glad you asked. “… Now? It’s your turn, Danny Boy. Sooner Nation, buckle up and enjoy the ride.” https://t.co/1PAPv5Lban pic.twitter.com/jW19h7gWql — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 11, 2023

Playmakers Returning

Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman back at Oklahoma practices next season is going to give Jimmy Greenbeans FITS running the scout offense — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 11, 2023

The Boz reincarnated

Fully expect Danny Stutsman to be rocking some version of The Boz haircut next season. pic.twitter.com/HYnEbUkEnK — Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) December 11, 2023

Man, it feels good to be a Sooner

Danny Stutsman is staying for OU’s first year in the SEC. OU Hoops ranked ahead of Kentucky, Duke and the Texas Longhorns. The vibes are good for fans of the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/EIljfMt0VP — C&C Machine (@CCMachine) December 11, 2023

The Needle Mover

Danny Stutsman is so him that Boz shaved his hair back into a mohawk at age 60 — Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) December 11, 2023

College Football Shouldn't have let it happen

Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman are staying. Sheeeesh — CΛM ᶜʳⁱᵐˢᵒⁿ (@CamtheSTONKman) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire