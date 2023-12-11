Advertisement

Social Media Reacts: Danny Stutsman announces return to Sooners for 2024

John Williams
·5 min read
3

The Oklahoma Sooners got huge news on Monday when Danny Stutsman announced his return for the 2024 season. With Stutsman and Billy Bowman returning for 2024, the Sooners have their two best defenders from 2023 coming back.

Stutsman, a first-team All-Big 12 selection and AP third-team All-American will anchor a defense that improved dramatically in 2023 and has the young talent that could help it take another step in 2024.

In his announcement, Stutsman fully leaned into his relationship with Sooners legend Brian Bosworth, who made a cameo in his announcement video that took social media by storm.

As the Sooners prepare for the Alamo Bowl and then the offseason, they can feel even more confident about the direction the team is heading as it embarks on its first season in the SEC.

Danny Stutsman was one of the best linebackers in college football in 2023 and will be on the shortlist for every major defensive award in 2024.

As we revel in Stutsman’s return, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions from his announcement.

He's BAAAAAAACK!!!

Taking that step

So on Brand

Coach is Pumped

The numbers are strong with Stuts

Incredible for the Sooners Defense

Billy Bowman reacts

We're all emotional about this

Huge for the Sooners

Incredible Return

"Texas fears Oklahoma"

The context of the video

Danny Stutsman letting his work on the field do the work

His running mate is pumped

I love it!

Sad Horns

The most highly-anticipated announcement

Sooner Nation right now

B-Will a Believer

Stutsman incoming

Buckle Up

Playmakers Returning

The Boz reincarnated

Man, it feels good to be a Sooner

The Needle Mover

College Football Shouldn't have let it happen

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire