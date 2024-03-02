Social media reacts to Auburn’s win over Mississippi State

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers returned to the win column on Saturday by knocking off Mississippi State at home, 78-63, on Saturday in Neville Arena.

Auburn was able to avenge a January loss to the Bulldogs by shooting 50% from the field and 47% from three-point territory. That proved to be important as Mississippi State managed to out-rebound Auburn and score two more points in the paint than the Tigers.

Four players reached double-digits in points, led by Johni Broome’s 17-point showing. Denver Jones added 15 points while Jaylin Williams and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 10 each.

Auburn fans are celebrating their team’s win over Mississippi State. Here are the best social media reactions from Auburn fans following Saturday’s game with Mississippi State.

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2024

“That’ll put gravy on your biscuit”… says Dad on that play! And he added a “WOO” pic.twitter.com/g76IwT3VTE — Sheri Wood 🧡💙🏀🦚🐮🅿️ (@AuburnSLP) March 2, 2024

-bounce back dub

-11-5 in conference

-chaney johnson is him 22-7, we move 🫶 pic.twitter.com/vEUK2C9Jot — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) March 2, 2024

Great rebound win at home for Auburn against a very physical State team coming off a very physical game vs Tennessee. — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) March 2, 2024

Auburn in the last 3 games is a combined 47.8% from 3 👀👀👀 — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) March 2, 2024

@AuburnMBB Way to go Auburn. Yes, suh! Yes, suh! 😂🤣😂🤣 — Renzie Wilson Price (@RenzieWilson) March 2, 2024

22 wins for @AuburnMBB this season… All 22 by double-digits. The most double-digit wins in D-I this season. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) March 2, 2024

Put the clamps on em. Don't let the Tigers get hot in March 🔥 https://t.co/HInUyq4mcF — Dustin (@DMichaud28) March 2, 2024

Did what we needed to go and won. Thought we played decent but let up a few times. Wish we had stayed completely healthy. Win out and make sure we get that double bye in the SEC tournament #WDE — Corey (@Koogs242) March 2, 2024

CBM has to be public enemy No. 1 in the SEC official’s office — Harrison Tarr (@ByHarrisonTarr) March 2, 2024

AUBURN'S GONNA WIN THE BASKETBALL GAME! (Real ones know the rest💙) — 𝐉𝐚𝐦 🏌🏻 (@BravesTigersJam) March 2, 2024

I love watching this Auburn basketball team. — Matthew (@WarEagle4Me) March 2, 2024

