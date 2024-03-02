Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn’s win over Mississippi State

Taylor Jones
The No. 11 Auburn Tigers returned to the win column on Saturday by knocking off Mississippi State at home, 78-63, on Saturday in Neville Arena.

Auburn was able to avenge a January loss to the Bulldogs by shooting 50% from the field and 47% from three-point territory. That proved to be important as Mississippi State managed to out-rebound Auburn and score two more points in the paint than the Tigers.

Four players reached double-digits in points, led by Johni Broome’s 17-point showing. Denver Jones added 15 points while Jaylin Williams and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 10 each.

