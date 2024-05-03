How social media reacted to Chris Burgess leaving Utah basketball for BYU

BYU fans cheer as the UCF Knights and the BYU Cougars meet in college basketball action at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Chris Burgess is back in blue.

Burgess is returning to BYU’s coaching staff — where he previously served from 2019-22 — after spending the past two years at his alma mater, Utah.

Such a move got plenty of people talking, considering the rivalry implications and overall magnitude of giving Kevin Young another heavy hitter to work with.

Here are some of the most notable online reactions.

Welcome addition to our Cougs! https://t.co/ZNn3KdHhFO — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) May 1, 2024

I coach @chrisburgess34 son and it’s been a lot of fun getting to know Chris over the last year. He’s a high class person and competitor. Excited for him and what he will do. What a solid hire by BYU. https://t.co/QlK7RgVm0v — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) May 2, 2024

BYU is assembling a fantastic coaching staff. Chris Burgess is an incredible addition to join Kevin Young. https://t.co/JzX3H4rXHO — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) May 1, 2024

Wow what a hire. The “next era” is taking off like a rocket ship. https://t.co/gdJjfbxHlG — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) May 1, 2024

BYU really outdid itself. Absolute bomb hires for coaching staff. https://t.co/IcTBumXGWS — Some.BYU.Dude (@ByuSome) May 2, 2024

He looks soooooo good in blue!! 🔥 https://t.co/u6Trh7qaEJ — •{amesflames}• (@amesflames) May 1, 2024

Good for Chris Burgess. Bad for Utah basketball. They have a lot to figure out now heading into one of the best basketball conferences next season. An already tough job got even tougher. https://t.co/0zCSbVIWr9 — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) May 1, 2024

BYU coach Kevin Young on hiring of Chris Burgess: "Chris and I quickly connected. I was impressed with how he sees all the aspects of college basketball. He has a bright mind for the game and is very forward thinking. He will be a great asset to our players and our program." — Jay Drew (@drewjay) May 1, 2024

BYU MBB lost some recruiting battles to Utah recently, in part because Chris Burgess is awesome.



Perhaps some of those swing to BYU in the future with Burgess back in Provo.



I'm absolutely excited he's back for a second tenure with the Cougs. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) May 1, 2024

Dallin Hall is a fan of Chris Burgess joining #BYU’s staff.



His reaction on Instagram:#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/9K81gcSQvo — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 1, 2024

Dear Chris Burgess, please find us another big-man.



Sincerely,



- All BYU basketball fans. — BYU Burner (@byuburner1) May 1, 2024

Chris Burgess coming to BYU let down about 15…. Utah basketball fans.



That’s about the number of people who show up to Ute games. — Jonathan Tavernari (@For3JT) May 2, 2024