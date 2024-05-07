The Soccer Tournament kicks off in Cary next month. Here’s who’s competing this year

In a few weeks, soccer fans will pack the stands of the WakeMed Soccer Park for the second year of The Soccer Tournament.

The 7-on-7 World Cup-style competition is held from June 5 to 10, featuring men’s and women’s teams from around the world, competing for a $1 million prize each.

On Tuesday, the tournament announced the 48-team men’s event, the inaugural eight-team women’s event, and some celebrity guest appearances.

The eight women’s teams were added this year to expand the competition’s fan base and highlight women players and their fight for equal pay and treatment.

Former soccer players, athletes and sports commentators Sergio Agüero, Pat McAfee, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Luis Nani and Mario Balotelli will play on various teams throughout the competition. McAfee will also record The Pat McAfee show live at WakeMed Soccer Park during the tournament on June 5 to 7.

On June 10, the men’s and women’s events will conclude in a winner-take-all championship doubleheader streamed on ESPN+. A total of $2 million will be awarded to the winning teams.

The men’s teams

The men’s 48-team bracket will feature teams from 10 countries, including 10 professional top-flight clubs. The teams are broken into 12 groups of four, the tournament announced.

New soccer clubs are Serie A champions Inter, Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich, LaLiga’s Villarreal CF, and English Championship side Swansea City playing under the name Au Vodka Swans.

Games for the men’s event begin on June 5.

Group A: Agüero Team, Nani FC, La Mexicana Express, Say Word FC

Group B: Burnley FC, The Concafa SC, Nati SC, Reggae Rovers

Group C: Au Vodka Swans, FitBodega Vancouver, Socceroof, Tobacco Road FC

Group D: Inter, Banheristas FC, Gracie FC, La Bombanera

Group E: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Dueling for Lincoln FC, The Town FC

Group F: Wrexham Red Dragons, Saturdays Football, FC Roha Eagles, Desimpedidos

Group G: Newtown Pride FC, Zala, DC Hyper, Supra United

Group H: Sneaky Fox FC, Team KwikGoal, Pasha FC, Tranquilo FC

Group I: Hashtag United, Manhattan Kickers, Raleigh Rebels, Summer of Soccer

Group J: Villarreal CF, Como 1907, NCFC, City Soccer Society

Group K: Georgetown, Hoosier Army, Trident FC, Freedom United

Group L: Sire Seven, Kingdom FC, Tenfifteen FC, Toronto Athletic FC

The women’s teams

The eight women’s teams are from four different countries, include five professional clubs, and are broken into two groups of four. Burnley FC and the Wrexham Red Dragons are the first two clubs in the tournament this year to have both men’s and women’s teams.

Group A includes U.S. Women, which was the only all-woman team to compete last year, led by U.S. National Team teammates Ali Krieger and Heather O’Reilly.

In Group B, Burnley FC, co-owned by Kealia Watts, a former American soccer player, will face off against Watt’s former teammate and U.S. National player Jessica McDonald, captain of the NC Courage.

The women’s branch of the Wrexham Red Dragons will make their debut this year in Cary, bringing seven players including Rosie Hughes, who was featured on the FX documentary “Welcome to Wrexham.” The series followed actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of the Welsh team.

Games for the women’s teams will begin on June 7. U.S. Women will face off against Wrexham on June 8 at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Women’s Group A: Angel City FC, US Women, Wrexham Red Dragons, Streetball FC Canada

Women’s Group B: Burnley FC, NC Courage, SoccerHead FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC

The schedule

The men’s games begin on June 5 and 6 with the Group Stage, followed by:

Round of 32: June 7

Round of 16: June 8

Quarter-Finals: June 8

Semi-Finals: June 9

Final championship: June 10

Women’s games start with the Group Stage on June 7, followed by:

Semi-Final: June 9

Final championship: June 10

Tickets available online

Tickets for The Soccer Tournament must be purchased online before the event. No tickets can be bought at WakeMed Soccer Park. Parking passes must also be bought online.

Fans can select from a few different ticket options from general admission to VIP through thetournament.com/tst/tickets.

All-session tickets are $399 and allow access to all 118 matches including Group Stage, Knockout Rounds, and the championships. These tickets also offer access to the beer garden, autograph opportunities and access to fields.

Single session tickets, starting at $50, let fans see 10 sessions and provide access to fields, the beer garden and autograph opportunities.

For VIP, there are three options: Sevens Club, Cabana Row and North Suite.

Depending on which package fans get, the VIP tickets include private bathrooms, access to a buffet and bar, indoor and outdoor seating, selected entrances, and intimate views of the games.