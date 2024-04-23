SOCCER: Lady Eagles triumph in shootout; Sequoyah boys dominate Verdigris

Apr. 22—In a thrilling District 3A-3 match under the Thursday night lights, the Sequoyah girls soccer team emerged victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Verdigris.

The Lady Cardinals' Averie Deegan set the tone early, notching the first goal of the match. However, the Lady Eagles quickly countered with a goal off a set piece by Matison Kruis, leveling the score to 1-1 by halftime.

The intensity only escalated in the second half when Deegan found the back of the net once again, putting Verdigris ahead. Refusing to back down, Sequoyah responded with a breakaway goal from Brooke Bullis, setting the stage for an exhilarating overtime period.

Despite both teams' relentless efforts, neither could break the deadlock, leading to a tense penalty shootout.

With the score deadlocked after regulation time and overtime, the tension reached its peak as the match headed to penalty kicks.

Lady Eagles goalkeeper Cylie Bronson emerged as the hero of the shootout, making three crucial saves to secure the victory for Sequoyah.

"Both teams played well, and it could easily have gone either way," Lady Eagles coach Barry Bulman said. "Our girls are starting to peak at the right time. Hopefully we can ride the momentum and keep improving."

BOYS — SEQUOYAH 7, VERDIGRIS 2

The match kicked off with an early goal from Verdigris, but Sequoyah quickly responded with a penalty kick converted by Andrew Fowler that leveled the score at 1-1 as the teams headed into halftime.

The second half saw the Eagles seize control of the game, with Eduardo Barbieri finding the back of the net to put his team ahead. Despite the Cardinals' efforts to mount a comeback and equalize the score at 2-2, Sequoyah surged ahead with a relentless offensive onslaught.

Tatum Murray ignited the scoring spree for the Eagles, followed by Fowler adding to the tally with another goal. Logan Townsend capitalized on a set-piece opportunity to extend the lead, and as the match progressed, Sequoyah continued to dominate.

Murray netted his second goal of the game, and Aidan Layman sealed the resounding victory with a final goal for the Eagles.