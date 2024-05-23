SNY’s Andy Martino talks Yankees’ front office, new book

NEW YORK (PIX11) — SNY reporter Andy Martino joined Sports Nation Nightly to discuss his new book, “The Yankee Way.” He breaks down the inner workings of the Bombers’ front office under general manager Brian Cashman. Hear his thoughts on Juan Soto, the relationship between Jeter and A-Rod, and more.

