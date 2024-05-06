Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice coming to Arizona in 2024

Snoop Dogg turned heads on social media on Sunday, when he posted a message saying "I'm takin my talents 2 Arizona," which tagged Arizona football coach Brent Brennan.

We now know how the rapper intends to do that.

In a video posted on social media Monday, Snoop Dogg announced that he was sponsoring the Arizona Bowl, a college football bowl game played in Tucson, in 2024, with his "Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop" alcoholic drink brand.

The bowl game will be called "The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice." Barstool Sports had been the sponsor the previous three seasons.

"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk of NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences," Snoop Dogg said in the video.

"So it's time we get back to the roots of college football, when it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry," he said. "Being a fan (and) coach, supporter of all levels of the game, I've sent many players through my (Snoop Youth Football League) through colleges and the NFL.

"It's only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right. I'm ready to bring the juice back to college football, and I'm taking my talents to, that's right, Arizona. Believe me, Arizona, baby. ... I'll be there, will you be there? Guess what? I'll see you there."

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl!! 🏈 presented by Gin & Juice @ByDreAndSnoop 👊🏿 12/28/24. pic.twitter.com/xGPKxXmdzd — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 6, 2024

The bowl game will be played on Dec. 28, 2024 and pits teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conference against each other at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, the home of the Arizona Wildcats.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that the bowl's contract with Snoop Dogg is a multiyear contract.

"The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop will unite music, entertainment, college football, and libations in a way that has never been done before," Arizona Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair told the Arizona Daily Star. "This collaboration is groundbreaking, and I am thrilled to share that we have the most incredible partners a community could ask for in both Snoop Dogg and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. I can’t wait for our community to welcome them along with the great teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conference on December 28th."

Arizona Bowl chairman Ali Farhang raved about the impact the deal with Snoop Dogg will have with the community.

"The Arizona Bowl is much much more than just a college football bowl game," Farhang told the Arizona Daily Star. "It was founded to bring our community together in celebration, showcase the best of Tucson and Southern Arizona, create significant economic impact and provide financial support to local non profits. This partnership with Snoop Dog and Gin and Juice takes those priorities to a whole new level. The magnitude of this for our community cannot be understated. This is the biggest sports meets pop culture event ever in Tucson and I think we showed once again that we have a great community where anything is possible and achievable. It’s simply immense."

