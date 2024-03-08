Big 12 football coach power rankings 2024: Kenny Dillingham higher than Brent Brennan?

All kinds of power rankings for the 2024 college football season are starting to be released, and a recent ranking of the Big 12's best head coaches for the upcoming season recently caught our attention.

We were interested in seeing where new Arizona coach Brent Brennan and Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham were ranked among the 16 coaches in the conference for 2024, so we started scrolling down the list, which was put together by USA TODAY Sports' Buffaloes Wire.

We had to scroll a long way.

Tony Cosolo, who compiled the Big 12 coach ranking, only had one coach ranked worse than Brennan, who was hired to replace Jedd Fisch after Fisch took the job at Washington.

Only two coaches were ranked worse than Dillingham (one of them being Brennan), who went 3-9 overall in his first season at ASU in 2023.

Why is Brent Brennan ranked so low among Big 12 football coaches?

Cosolo wrote of Brennan's ranking as the No. 15 coach in the Big 12: "It has been a whirlwind offseason in Tucson as Arizona replaced head coach Jedd Fisch, who took the Washington Huskies job, with former San Jose State leader Brent Brennan. Brennan had some rough seasons with the Spartans but made three bowls in the past four seasons."

Does the Arizona coach deserve to be so low in the ranking?

The Wildcats lost some talent with Fisch's departure to Washington, but they still have a lot of playmakers, led by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Still, the unknown of Brennan going to a bigger program like Arizona from San Jose State must have made Cosolo hesitant to place the new Arizona coach higher.

If Arizona has the kind of season some people think it will, however, Brennan could quickly find himself much higher ranked among Big 12 football coaches.

Does new Arizona coach Brent Brennan deserve to be ranked higher on the list of best Big 12 football coaches for 2024?

Why is Kenny Dillingham ranked so low among Big 12 football coaches?

Of Dillingham's Big 12 coach ranking, Cosolo wrote: "Kenny Dillingham has been put into a tough spot at Arizona State, being tasked with rebuilding Sun Devils after the disastrous tenure of Herm Edwards. Dillingham should be given grace entering his second season and could skyrocket up these rankings if he can get ASU back on track."

Arizona State had a lot of injuries last season and Dillingham has had a tough task inheriting a roster with a lot of holes after Edwards' departure.

But, the ASU coach is known as an offensive guru and could have the Sun Devils' program turned around in no time, which would result in him also vaulting up the ranking of Big 12 football coaches.

Where should ASU's Kenny Dillingham be ranked among Big 12 football coaches for 2024?

Who are the best football coaches in the Big 12?

The answer is subjective, of course, but Buffaloes Wire has some very well respected coaches at the top of its list.

It led its ranking of Big 12 football coaches for 2024 with Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy. Utah's Kyle Whittingham was second on the list, with UCF's Gus Malzahn third.

Colorado's Deion Sanders came in ranked fourth, with Kansas State's Chris Klieman rounding out the top 5.

Texas Tech's Joey McGuire was sixth, TCU's Sonny Dykes was seventh and Kansas' Lance Leipold was eighth.

Who are the worst football coaches in the Big 12?

Houston's Willie Fritz was ranked ninth on the list of the best Big 12 football coaches for 2024, with Iowa State's Matt Campbell 10th and BYU's Kalani Sitake 11th.

West Virginia's Neal Brown was 12th. Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield came in the ranking at No. 13.

The worst coach in the conference, according to the site? Baylor's Dave Aranda was ranked No. 16, right behind Dillingham and Brennan.

Where do you think ASU's Kenny Dillingham and Arizona's Brent Brennan should be ranked among Big 12 football coaches for 2024? Should Dillingham be higher than Brennan?

