What Nike Sneaker Will Caitlin Clark Wear in Her WNBA Debut?

All eyes are on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who will make her WNBA regular season debut Tuesday night after becoming a star on the court in college. Since departing Iowa, she has become the subject of headlines in the sneaker world, with reports surfacing last month of an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike that includes a signature shoe.

Without a signature shoe bearing her name to wear, what shoe will she lace on the court Tuesday, when the Fever face the Connecticut Sun?

Caitlin Clark in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Red All-Star” during the Indiana Fever’s preseason game on May 3, 2024 against the Dallas Wings.

In the preseason, Clark wore Nike Kobe looks, the signature franchise of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. For instance, on May 3, Clark wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Red All-Star” when Indiana faced the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Dallas. The look is available now via StockX, with prices starting at $379.

And on May 9, Clark wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee Alternate” when the Fever faced the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The look is available now via StockX, with prices starting at $440.

Caitlin Clark in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee Alternate” against the Atlanta Dream during a preseason game on May 9, 2024.

Aside from the Nike Kobe looks, Clark also wore the Nike Sabrina 1 in the offseason, the first-ever signature shoe of WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. Clark wore the shoe during her introductory press conference on April 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Specifically, Clark laced up the “Bklyn’s Finest” colorway, which is executed in the brand’s jade ice, guava ice, lilac bloom and black hues.

Clark and the Fever will face the Sun on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will air via ESPN.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which took place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y.

