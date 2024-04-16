Sneak peek at Thunder Up in the Park event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Downtown Oklahoma City is buzzing with the sounds of big machinery before the OKC Thunder enters the playoffs. The Thunder is offering a free way for the community to get in on the hype.

“I’m real excited about the playoffs,” said Kerry Stephens.

Stephens has been a Thunder fan since he moved to Oklahoma.

“I was like, ‘man, the Thunder fans are know, I got to get there’,” said Stephens.

The Thunder is the number one seed in the west and it’s the best team since the finals run of 2012. Everyone wants to see the boys in blue.

“Oh, it’s sold out!” said Gayle Maxwell, Spokesperson for the Thunder.

About ten years ago, Thunder Alley used to shut down Reno where excited fans flooded the streets and watched on the big screen.

The city has since grown. You can’t just shut that street down anymore. That’s why this weekend, they’re launching Thunder Up in the Park at Scissortail.

“It’s the pregame,” said Maxwell. “There will be games, there will be music, there will be rumble appearances, thunder girls, the drummers.”

Maxwell said if you go, you could get lucky to see the “Young Guns” in action.

“Only at Thunder Up in the Park there will also be a chance to win tickets to go to the game,” said Maxwell.

Unlike Thunder Alley, there will not be a big screen to watch the game at Scissortail Park. However, the Thunder has the Thunder Bar Network with some family-friendly places to catch the game.

Downtown OKC will be painted blue, with Thunder Graphics on the Paycom Center, Omni Hotel, Businesses, and Streetcars.

Crews are already hard at work to put together an art installation with several storage containers.

“We’ll also be debuting our newest iteration of the OG&E Thunderbolt, which is an interactive exhibit that fans can enjoy,” said Maxwell.

The free event starts just hours before tip off and security will be a top priority.

Stephens said he plans to be there.

“I’ll have my T-shirt and everything,” said Stephens.

Maxwell said if you are one of the lucky ones to score a ticket to the playoffs, get there when the doors open. There will be a playoff T-shirt in every seat and food and drinks will be half price in the first hour.

