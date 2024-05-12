Snap Decision becomes only second three-time Iroquois Steeplechase winner

History was made Saturday when Snap Decision became only the second horse to win the Calvin Houghland Iroquois three times in the 2024 race at Percy Warner Park in front of an estimated crowd of 26,000.

The 10-year-old Bruton Street-owned gelding was denied the chance in 2023 to become the first to win the Grade I stakes race three straight times when Scaramanga beat him down the stretch.

But Snap Decision made up for it Saturday claiming the $200,000 purse and beating locally owned Vae Patron in similar fashion to the way he lost last year. The victory matched Uncle Edwin, who won in 1982, 1985 and 1986.

"This one felt three times better," Snap Decision jockey Graham Watters said. "As you get older these things start to get more and more important. This was my first race to ever ride in a Grade I seven years ago and little did I know I'd be coming back to win it three times. It was unbelievable stuff. Snap Decision's a great horse to be a part of. He's American history. He's the best or one of the best steeplechase horses ever in America. He's an absolute hero."

Watters suffered an injury prior to the 2023 Iroquois and did not ride Snap Decision in his only loss in the Iroquois.

Trainer Jack Fisher was happy to have Watters back up Saturday, but did not feel good about winning the race until the very end because of the command Vae Patron had much of the way.

"I thought we were going to finish second," Fisher said. "I was like, 'I can't believe we're going to finish second.' It was all the horse (the reason for the win). And I don't think we saw 100% today. I believe he still has more."

Snap Decision has more than $1 million in career earnings.

It was the first race in America for 6-year-old Vae Patron, owned by Leipers Fork Steeplechase, and jockey Jamie Bargary took some of the blame for Vae Patron not being able to hold off Snap Decision.

Vae Patron led from the start with Snap Decision trailing by as much as four lengths until after the 15th of 16 jumps. That's when Snap Decision made his move and finally took the lead. After the last national fence, however, Snap Decision had to fight off a charging Vae Patron.

"I made a little mistake at the second-to-last (jump)," Bargary said. "I tried to let him feel himself and I pulled him out around Snap to have one go at him and then when I did I'm pretty sure I headed him. Snap is the horse of a lifetime. He wanted (Vae Patron) and he came back and got him. My horse (Vae Patron) is a big horse for the future."

Fisher, who is in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame, refused to say if Snap Decision was the greatest horse he has ever trained, but placed him on the same level with two of the greatest − To Ridley and Goodnight Shirt. To Ridley won the Iroquois in 1996 and Goodnight Shirt won in 2007 and 2008.

"I won't separate (Snap Decision) from To Ridley and Goodnight Shirt; they're all great horses," Fisher said. "Snap is just a grinder and Goodnight Shirt was too."

Fisher also would not rule out the possibility of Snap Decision returning to run next year.

Longtime Iroquois race chairman Dwight Hall wasn't sure he would ever see Uncle Edwin's record matched, especially after Snap Decision lost last year.

"It was amazing because this was the fourth time for (Snap Decision) to come and do this and it is really hard for a horse to do that," Hall said. "I did think he had a shot today. It'll be a long time before we see another one do this."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Snap Decision became second 3-time Iroquois Steeplechase winner