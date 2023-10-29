Smith-Schuster reacts to lack of playing time in Patriots-Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was left to wonder about his lack of playing time following their 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Smith-Schuster first entered the game in the fourth quarter after injuries took Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker out of the game.

Smith-Schuster's sole target was hauled in for a three-yard touchdown.

"It's with the coaches, the decisions they made with the players," Smith-Schuster responded when asked if he was surprised to not enter the game until the fourth quarter. "It is what it is."

Smith-Schuster has seen a fairly consistent decline in usage since Week 1, where he caught four passes on seven targets for 33 yards in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In New England's Week 2 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Smith-Schuster saw a season-high five catches on six targets for 28 yards. Following that, Smith-Schuster has been nearly invisible in the Patriot offense.

"I've been in situations like this before," Smith-Schuster added. "When the opportunity comes, I just need to make the most of it."

In Week 3 and Week 4, Smith-Schuster logged a combined seven targets with only one catch per game for a combined 19 yards. After seeing a bit of an uptick in targets with four in their Week 5 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Schuster was only able to gain six total yards on three receptions.

Smith-Schuster was ruled out of New England's Week 6 21-17 loss against the Las Vegas after being placed in the concussion protocol.

"I'm good, I'm good," Smith-Schuster said when asked how he was feeling following the concussion scare that held him out of their Week 6 matchup. "I was excited just to be out there on the field and help this team put points on the board."

Needless to say, his re-entrance into the Patriot offense did not go as well as he probably would have liked.

The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million-dollar contract, letting former receiver Jakobi Meyers walk. Meyers would sign with the Las Vegas Raiders on the same deal, logging 37 receptions on 56 targets for 385 yards and five touchdowns in his six games played so far this season.