Slocum softball heads off to 1A state tournament

SLOCUM, Texas (KETK) — The Slocum Lady Mustangs have made the final four of 1A softball in Texas.

The Slocum community came together Monday morning to show their support, as the Lady Mustangs made their way to Austin.

Slocum is making its first trip back to state since the program won in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018.

This is a new team in 2024, but these girls watched that group, and even some had sisters on the team, and now they get a chance to write their own legacy in Slocum softball history.

Slocum will get to kick off the whole tournament, when they face off against Jonesboro at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, in the 1A state semifinals.

If they win, they will play for the state championship on Wednesday at 4 in the afternoon.

