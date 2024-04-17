Slam dunk success: Colorado kid racks up billions of views online

DENVER (KDVR) — As you cheer on the Denver Nuggets this playoff season, some of the hottest action could be during halftime.

Colorado’s very own Austin Fritts slams, jams and stuffs. His trick shots have attracted the attention of the NBA, and Austin now makes his living​ traveling the country and working his magic.

The Green Mountain High School graduate had hopes of playing pro, but when those got sidelined, he discovered social media stardom. Austin has racked up over 3 billion views for his wild work on the hardwood.

The TikTok and Instagram influencer loves traveling the country, and even offered Daybreak Chris Parente a few tips on “the perfect dunk.” Watch his incredible journey in the player above.

