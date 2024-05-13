Skip Johnson, Sooners earn first Big 12 championship

The Oklahoma Sooners baseball team has captured the regular season title in the Big 12 Conference for the first time in school history.

OU took down the Baylor Bears in seven innings on Saturday night, winning by a score of 19-7. It was the final game of a three game series between the two teams.

The No. 17 Sooners swept the Bears, with the second and third wins coming on Senior Day at L Dale Mitchell Park.

Skip Johnson’s team won the first conference title for the program since the Sooners won the Big Eight in 1995. It’s the school’s 23rd baseball conference championship overall.

“The accomplishment belongs to the players,” said Sooners head coach Skip Johnson. “You play one pitch at a time, that’s our mantra. We play one pitch at a time and one game at a time and that’s what we have to continue to do. That’s what we will continue to talk about, continue to work on and continue to practice.”

Official: Outright Big 12 Regular Season Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f6yvpXXgFZ — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 12, 2024

Oklahoma originally clinched a share of the Big 12 title with the sweep of Baylor. Then, Oklahoma State’s third game against Texas Tech was canceled due to weather on Sunday. This gave Sooners the conference crown outright.

OU will face Xavier on the road on Tuesday afternoon before the final series of the regular season against Cincinnati. That series against the Bearcats is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Queen City.

The Big 12 Championship Tournament will take place from May 21-25 in Arlington, Texas.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire